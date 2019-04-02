Technology News
  • Google Releases April 2019 Android Security Update, Fixes Ambient Display Screen Flash Issue on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Google Releases April 2019 Android Security Update, Fixes Ambient Display Screen Flash Issue on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

02 April 2019
Google Releases April 2019 Android Security Update, Fixes Ambient Display Screen Flash Issue on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Google has fixed the screen flash issue that was reported on Pixel 3

Highlights

  • April 2019 Android security update addresses a total of 89 issues
  • The update comes two different patch levels
  • It fixes security issues ranging from high to critical

Google has released the April 2019 Android security update for Pixel users. The new update addresses a total of 89 issues through two security patch levels. Google is notably rolling out the April Android security update for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, and Pixel XL smartphones as well as the Pixel C tablet. One of the notable fixes that the April Android security update includes is related to the display screen flashing issue that was noted by some Pixel 3 users in the past.

As per the Android security bulletin for the month of April, the latest Android security update resolves 11 issues through the security patch level dated 2019-04-01 and 78 through the patch level dated 2019-04-05.

Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, and the most severe issue is pertaining to the media framework that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code using a specially crafted file within the context of a privileged process. The security update also fixes various vulnerabilities affecting Qualcomm components.

Google in its generic statement says that "no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse" through the surfaced issues.

The Pixel bulletin shows that the April 2019 Android security update specifically addresses four issues on Pixel smartphones, including a fix specifically for the screen flash issue that was affecting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The issue was reported by some Pixel 3 users who faced a blinding flash when waking the phone from the Ambient Display. It carries reference number A-119327025.

The April Android security update also improves voice-unlocking performance for Google Assistant on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Further, it addresses a Wi-Fi connectivity issue that surfaces during eSIM activation on some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The update is also claimed to improve Bluetooth connectivity on the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL models.

How to install April 2019 Android security update

You can manually check the availability of the April 2019 Android security update on your Pixel phone or tablet by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System update. The update is compatible with the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C.

Google has also provided the factory images that you can download to flash your Pixel model with the latest update. It is recommended to back up your data before flashing your device with the new software as the process will delete your existing data.

Alternatively, you can download any of the OTA ZIP files to install the April Android security update on your Pixel device via an unlocked bootloader. Your device needs to run the recent Android version to get the latest security update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

