Technology News

Google Starts Rolling Out Pixel System Updates via Play Store: Reports

, 16 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Starts Rolling Out Pixel System Updates via Play Store: Reports

Select Google Pixel owners are seeing the new update implementation

Highlights

System updates have traditionally been available via Settings app

Google is yet to officially announce the change

Android Q beta users are currently seeing the new update method

Google has reportedly started testing Android system update rollouts via Google Play Store. The company seems to be automatically downloading the software updates for some Android Q beta users via the Play Store, which doesn't require any action from the users' side. The first evidence of Google's plan to use Play Store for system update was seen in the Google for Android app last week. The search giant is yet to officially say anything about the change.

According to a report in Android Police, several Reddit users are saying that they are seeing a new update implementation that is similar to how apps are updated via the Play Store. The phone just shows a notification with Google System Update title and once the update is finished, the phone restarts automatically.

The software update, which carries the build number QPP2.190228.023, was rolled out via the regular update mechanism for most Pixel users on Android Q beta, whereas some users received it via the new Play Store route, indicating that Google is trying to get its feet wet before a wider availability.

Without official details, it is still unclear how the update process exactly works but hopefully Google will detail it with the future Android Q beta releases when the feature is expanded to more users or at Google I/O where the company will detail Android Q before the official launch later this year.

To recall, all Android phones have traditionally housed the system update function in the Settings app. This is the first time Google seems to be planning to change that behaviour.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Android Q, Android Q beta, Google Play Store
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vodafone Brings Rs. 16 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Data for 24 Hours
Can Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Be the Single-Player Game Fans Deserve?
Google Starts Rolling Out Pixel System Updates via Play Store: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Gets New Doodle UI, Ability to Block Screenshots Spotted
  4. Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support
  5. Airtel Prepaid Users Get 1-Year Free Norton Subscription
  6. Amazon Earth Week Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Refurbished Products
  7. Honor 8 Pro Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update Rollout in India Begins
  8. OnePlus 7 Cases Tip Design Details, SIM Tray Transferred to the Bottom
  9. Mark Cerny Reveals Some PS5 Specifications and Teases a 'Game Changer'
  10. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.