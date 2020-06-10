Technology News
Google Pixel Series Saw More Sales Than OnePlus in 2019, 52 Percent YoY Increase in Shipments: IDC

Associate VP for EMEA Devices at IDC, Francisco Jeronimo tweeted that a total of 7.2 million units of the Pixel smartphones were shipped in the last year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 June 2020 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Francisco Jeronimo

Google Pixel 3 series contributed to the growing sales numbers, IDC claims

Highlights
  • Google Pixel series witness great sale numbers in 2019
  • This, despite having a lacklustre Pixel 4 launch response
  • Pixel phones expansion to three new markets helped as well

Google's Pixel series reportedly saw its best sale figures in 2019 despite the lacklustre Pixel 4 launch response, research firm IDC executive claims. Associate VP for EMEA Devices at IDC, Francisco Jeronimo says that 2019 was the best performing year for the Pixel series, and the sales numbers outpaced OnePlus as well. He attributed the success to strong performances in USA, Western Europe, and Japan regions. Even though the Pixel 4 series was received with mixed reviews, Google's expansion to three new markets helped drive more sales. Furthermore, the Pixel 3 series strong sales contributed to the numbers.

Jeronimo tweeted that the Google Pixel smartphone series saw a 52 percent year-on-year increase in 2019. A total of 7.2 million units of the Pixel smartphones were shipped in the last year, making it the company's best performance since launch of the Pixel series in 2016. He notes that the Google now ships more Pixel phones than OnePlus due to the growing sales. The company was able to reach the highest volume ever due to strong performances in the USA, Western Europe, and Japan.

He attributed the growing sale numbers to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones launched late in 2018. He said that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series saw fewer units sold in the first two quarter of sales than the Pixel 3. The second quarter of sales of the Pixel 3 series was in 2019 and this helped in boosting Google's position in the smartphone market. IDC executive claims that while the sale numbers are growing, the Pixel series is still far from reaching top 10 list. While he did say that Pixel phones saw more sales than OnePlus, he didn't reveal actual sales figures for OnePlus phones in 2019.

Based on IDC's findings, the Pixel 4 series' lacklustre reception had little impact on Google's momentum in the smartphone market. The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a series have managed to drive the sale numbers to make 2019 the company's best ever yet. However, Google's 2020 numbers may be impacted due to less than encouraging response for the Pixel 4 and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has caused several delays in smartphone launches, apart from causing production difficulties.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
