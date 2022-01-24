Technology News
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022 Event in May

Google Pixel 6a is said to have a similar design to other Pixel 6-series handsets.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 January 2022 14:17 IST
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022 Event in May

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max Jambor

Google Pixel Watch is shown to launch in Blue, Grey, and Orange colour options

  • Google Pixel 6a is said to be powered by a Google Tensor GS101 SoC
  • It is said to miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Google Pixel Watch's launch date is tipped for May 26

Google Pixel 6a will reportedly launch sooner than its predecessors. A known tipster has shared the new launch timeline for the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Google. Another renowned tipster claims that the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will also launch during the same period. A few reports have surfaced online in the past months, shedding some light on the upcoming Google Pixel 6a. These reports show the purported design as well as some of the key expected specifications of the upcoming Pixel 6a.

As per tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), Google Pixel 6a launch has been scheduled for May 2022. However, the exact launch date for the mid-range Pixel smartphone is not known as of yet. If this is true, Google will be launching the Pixel 6a quite early in the year compared to its predecessors — Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G. Pixel 4a was launched in India in October 2020 and saw a global unveiling in August 2020. Pixel 5a 5G was launched globally in August 2021.

However, Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G were launched in August due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays. In contrast, Google Pixel 3a was launched globally and in India in May 2019. It is being speculated that the upcoming mid-range Pixel smartphone may launch during Google I/O 2022.

Google Pixel 6a is said to be powered by a Google Tensor GS101 SoC — also found under the hood of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone will also reportedly get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor in its dual rear camera setup.

In November, a few renders of Google Pixel 6a surfaced online that showed the smartphone will get a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, no 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual rear camera setup. As per the renders, the mid-range smartphone will get a two-tone finish with a glass back. The back is shown to sport a camera island for its dual-rear cameras, similar to other Pixel 6 series models. It is said to measure 152.2x71.8x8.7mm (10.4mm including rear camera bump).

Another tipster — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) — tweeted that Google Pixel Watch may launch on May 26. Alongside, Prosser also shared an image that shows a few renders of the upcoming smartwatch from Google. At the moment, it is shown with Blue, Grey, and Orange straps with a Black circular dial. Prosser also said, "Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we'll know."

Satvik Khare
