Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Get Tensor SoC, 12.2-Megapixel Sony IMX363 Primary Rear Sensor

Google Pixel 6a is likely to be powered by the same Tensor GS101 SoC as the vanilla Pixel 6.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 November 2021 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Google Pixel 6a said to get a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout in the 6.2-inch display

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a is likely to get a similar design to vanilla Pixel 6
  • It is said to get a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor at the back
  • Google Pixel 6a may not get a 3.5mm headphone jack

Google Pixel 6a is rumoured to be in development and a fresh report suggests some key specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. It will reportedly get the same Tensor SoC as the recently launched vanilla Google Pixel 6. The report also mentions the cameras that Google Pixel 6a will feature. Its rear camera module is said to get the same design as the Google Pixel 6, as seen in some renders that were shared earlier this week. Google Pixel 6a will succeed the Google Pixel 5a 5G and may launch in India.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone — Google Pixel 6a — will be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC that is found under the hood of the Google Pixel 6. It is speculated that the smartphone will get flagship features like Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, and on-device translations.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that the upcoming Pixel 6a's dual rear camera setup will get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor that has been employed in every Google smartphone from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a 5G.

If this is true, this will change the trend that Pixel A-series has followed thus far. All Pixel A-series smartphones, right from Pixel 3a, have had the camera sensor from their respective flagship series. Google's photography prowess is attained by compensating through machine learning with features like Super Res Zoom.

Accompanying the primary sensor is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor that is speculated to double as the ultra-wide-angle sensor. The report also mentions that the Google Pixel 6a is likely to get the same 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor for the selfie camera.

Earlier this week, a report shared some renders of the upcoming smartphone from Google. The renders show a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the 6.2-inch display. As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6a is said to get a dual rear camera setup housed in an island — as seen on the vanilla Pixel 6. The report also states that the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Google will also likely not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

Display 6.20-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Comments

Further reading: Google, Pixel, Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6a Specifications, Google Tensor
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Crypto Market Nosedives Amid Reports of Indian Government Ban

