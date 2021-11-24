Google Pixel 6a is rumoured to be in development and a fresh report suggests some key specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. It will reportedly get the same Tensor SoC as the recently launched vanilla Google Pixel 6. The report also mentions the cameras that Google Pixel 6a will feature. Its rear camera module is said to get the same design as the Google Pixel 6, as seen in some renders that were shared earlier this week. Google Pixel 6a will succeed the Google Pixel 5a 5G and may launch in India.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone — Google Pixel 6a — will be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC that is found under the hood of the Google Pixel 6. It is speculated that the smartphone will get flagship features like Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, and on-device translations.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that the upcoming Pixel 6a's dual rear camera setup will get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor that has been employed in every Google smartphone from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a 5G.

If this is true, this will change the trend that Pixel A-series has followed thus far. All Pixel A-series smartphones, right from Pixel 3a, have had the camera sensor from their respective flagship series. Google's photography prowess is attained by compensating through machine learning with features like Super Res Zoom.

Accompanying the primary sensor is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor that is speculated to double as the ultra-wide-angle sensor. The report also mentions that the Google Pixel 6a is likely to get the same 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor for the selfie camera.

Earlier this week, a report shared some renders of the upcoming smartphone from Google. The renders show a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the 6.2-inch display. As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6a is said to get a dual rear camera setup housed in an island — as seen on the vanilla Pixel 6. The report also states that the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Google will also likely not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.