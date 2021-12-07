Technology News
Google Pixel 6a Alleged Dummy Images Surface, Corroborate Previous Leaks

Google Pixel 6a dummy images show Pixel 6-like overall design.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 December 2021 17:57 IST
Google Pixel 6a Alleged Dummy Images Surface, Corroborate Previous Leaks

Photo Credit: Fathom Bracelets

Google Pixel 6a is speculated to come with a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6a may be powered by the Google Tensor SoC
  • The phone is said to be a mid-range offering
  • Google Pixel 6a is claimed to feature a dual rear camera setup

Google Pixel 6a's alleged aluminium dummy images and video have surfaced online. The dummy shows the phone with centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. It also shows the upcoming phone's rear camera design, power button placement, and various ports. The dummy images show a similar design as what was leaked in the renders which were shared last month. Google Pixel 6a is said to be Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone that could come equipped with the Google Tensor GS101 SoC which also powers Google Pixel 6.

As per the dummy images shared by tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7), in collaboration with men's bracelet vendor Fathom Bracelets, the rumoured Pixel 6a by Google will have a design similar to the Google Pixel 6 smartphone. The dummy is seen with impressions that mark a display with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout, dual rear camera placement with flash, speaker grilles, USB Type-C port, under-display fingerprint sensor, and volume rocker as well as power buttons.

The design is in line with the alleged Google Pixel 6a renders which were leaked last month. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, shared a few images which showed the handset in a dual-tone colour finish with a glass back. The ports, display cutout, cameras with LED flash, in-display fingerprint sensor, and buttons are exactly in the same position in both the images. The alleged Google phone is claimed to ship without a 3.5mm headphone port.

As far as the Google Pixel 6a specifications are concerned, the handset is claimed to be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC and come equipped with features such as Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, and on-device translations.

Google Pixel 6a may get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor for primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 secondary sensor that is speculated to be paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone may come with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor for the selfie camera.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
