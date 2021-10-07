Technology News
  Google Pixel 6 Series, Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger Marketing Renders Leak Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 6 Series, Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger Marketing Renders Leak Ahead of Launch

Pixel 6 Pro is said to have triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel main camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2021 14:36 IST
Google Pixel 6 Series, Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger Marketing Renders Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Pixel 6 range appears to have a hole-punch display with the cutout in the centre

Highlights
  • Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger to offer a new UI
  • Pixel 6 new wallpapers have leaked in marketing images
  • Pixel Stand 2 may have a fan system to help dissipate heat better

Google Pixel 6 series is all set to launch on October 19, and ahead of the event, the phones have leaked in new renders. Marketing images of the series also leaked along with possible fabric case options. The second-generation Pixel Stand wireless charger has also leaked in images hinting at a new design and UI changes. The Pixel 6 is seen to sport a dual-layered design with a unique camera strip at the back that has already been confirmed by Google. The renders suggest the phone will come in black and white dual-tone finishes.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the Pixel 6 in fabric cases that have a soft squishy exterior and a hard plastic interior. These cases engrave the Google logo and offer protection to the rear camera bump as well. The tipster has also leaked the second-generation Pixel stand that is much larger than its predecessor with a curved rear frame and a non-circular base. The new Pixel Stand appears to incorporate a fan system to help dissipate heat better. Previous leaks suggest that the Google Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger could support more than 10W output.

The new Pixel Stand UI shows the date and time in the top corner, media controls, and smart home device controls show up in a grid, with shortcuts for performance mode and quite mode displayed at the bottom.

The renders leaked by Evan Blass show the front and back portions of the Google Pixel 6. It is seen to come in black and white dual-tone finishes and feature a hole-punch display with a centred cutout. Other leaked material shows the wallpapers coming with the new Pixel 6, some UI changes, different modes like Quiet mode and Performance mode, and camera specifications. The tipster's image leak shows the Pixel 6 range — likely the Pixel 6 Pro model — may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The marketing images also leak the new Live Space widget with a flight card and also suggest that a new Pixel Security app may be bundled with the new Pixel phones.

Previous leaks suggest the Pixel 6 may have a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is also said to have a 4,620mAh battery and include a fingerprint sensor that could be embedded inside the display. Pixel 6 price is tipped to be set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Price, Pixel 6 Specifications, Pixel 6 PRo, Pixel 6 PRo Price, Pixel 6 PRo Specifications, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Launch in January, Galaxy S22 Series Launch Set for February: Report

Google Pixel 6 Series, Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger Marketing Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
