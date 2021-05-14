Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well

Google Pixel 6 series is said to be powered by the company’s in-house silicone allegedly codenamed ‘GS101’ Whitechapel.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2021 11:52 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro are said to come with the same back panel design

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 may carry a dual rear camera setup
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro may come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Google may release a Pixel Watch as well

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (not official names) leaked renders show a significant shift in the design language for the upcoming series compared to the older generations. The smartphones are seen with a horizontal camera module at the back that runs across the entire width of the phones. These images have been shared by a reliable tipster who has been fairly accurate with Apple and Google leaks in the past. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders are accompanied by renders of a smartwatch that is claimed to be the Pixel Watch.

Pixel phones in the past, starting with the Pixel and Pixel XL, have had a pretty simple. Over the years, there have been some iterative changes, especially on the back. The Pixel and Pixel 2 had a thick forehead bezel while the Pixel 3 came with a large notch. The Pixel 4 went back to the thick forehead bezel, albeit slimmer than before, and the Pixel 5 got a hole-punch cutout display design. The back panel of the Pixel phone have been flat and very similar up until the Pixel 4. But this time around, Google is doing something strikingly different.

Pixel 6 renders prosser inline pixel

Pixel 6 may come with a dual-tone back panel design
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech

Tipster Jon Prosser has shared 3D renders of the alleged Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on the Front Page Tech YouTube channel. The two phones have the same back design with the only difference being the number of cameras. The render or the Pixel 6 shows a raised, slim horizontal bar that stretches across the width of the phone and houses two camera sensors, as well as the flash. Above this camera bar is an orange panel and below it is a white panel with the Google logo. The power and volume buttons can be seen on the right side. On the front, a centrally located hole-punch cutout can be seen along with slim bezels.

Prosser claims that he actually got real-life hands on images of the phone which he sent to concept artist Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) who created these 3D renders.

The Pixel 6 Pro renders show a third camera sensor in the horizontal camera bar with the same design for the rest of the back as the Pixel 6. Details of the camera sensors are unclear at the moment. One of the renders also shows an in-display fingerprint sensor which will likely be on both phones. The Pixel 6 Pro seems to have a pinkish, faded orange panel below the camera bar. Another render of the Pixel 6 Pro was shown in the video with a champagne-like colour.

Pixel 6 renders prosser inline2 pixel

Pixel Watch may accompany the Pixel 6 series phones
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech

Additionally, one of the renders show a smartwatch alongside the alleged Pixel 6, While Prosser did not mention anything about it, another tipster Max Weinbach claimed on Twitter that this is actually the Pixel Watch. Weinbach also said that he can independently confirm the Pixel 6 renders are accurate but the colours are not.

Google has not shared any information on the Pixel 6 series of phones as yet, but a report from early April suggested that the search giant may be using its in-house SoC called the ‘GS101' Whitechapel SoC to power the next generation of Pixel phones. There is no information on when the rumoured Pixel 6 series will be unveiled.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6 design, Google, Pixel Watch
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Enola Holmes 2 Set at Netflix With Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Returns as Sherlock Holmes

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  2. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  3. Friends: The Reunion Gets Release Date, First Teaser, and a Guest List
  4. Redmi Note 10S First Impressions: An Improved Redmi Note 10?
  5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Now Listed on Sony Center Website
  6. Dell Launches Precision Laptops, Alienware m15 R6 With New Intel CPUs
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. NASA Shares Stunning Photo of Galaxy Cluster Captured by Hubble Telescope
  9. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  10. Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Make Searching DMs Easier, Introduces Feature for Android
  2. Lenovo Go PC Accessory Range Unveiled Featuring a Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank
  3. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well
  4. Enola Holmes 2 Set at Netflix With Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Returns as Sherlock Holmes
  5. Alibaba Pushed to First Operating Loss Since Going Public Due to China Anti-Monopoly Fine
  6. Vivo Extends Product Warranty for Indian Customers in Lockdown Imposed Areas
  7. Cloudbet Casino Adds Dogecoin, Litecoin on Its Site Following Customer Survey
  8. Lenovo Largest Notebook PC Vendor in Q1 2021, Chrome OS Sees Highest YoY Adoption: Strategy Analytics
  9. Friends: The Reunion HBO Max Premiere Date Set for May 27 With Special Guests, Gets First Teaser Trailer
  10. Google Wins Cloud Deal From SpaceX for Starlink Internet Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com