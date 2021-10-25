Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro launched last week and a fresh report suggests that the Google-designed Tensor SoC that powers both smartphones beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Samsung Exynos 2100, and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipsets in GPU benchmarks. These benchmarks - conducted on 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress -were posted by a user on Reddit. Google Pixel 6's Tensor chipset appears to beat the other flagship Android chipsets by a decent score in each of the three tests. It is to be noted that these results do not indicate real world performance.

As per Reddit user Greg (u/grt3), he received the Google Pixel 6 early and asked users on the social media platform if they wished to know anything. After a user asked about the GPU performance of the Google Tensor SoC, Greg tested the smartphone on 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress tests.

Google's Tensor SoC is said to have scored 6,666 points delivering 39 frames per second in the Wild Life test and 2,028 points at 12.8 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. While in the Wild Life Stress test that lasts for up to 20 minutes it had a best loop score of 2,129 and a low loop score of 1,193 at 56 percent stability.

Tipster Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) shared an image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, showing the Wild Life Extreme scores. The Galaxy smartphone with its Snapdragon 888 chipset had an overall score of 1,494 points at 8.90 frames per second. On the other hand, the Exynos 2100 chipset version scored 1,793 points at 10.70 frames per second. The Huawei smartphone with the Kirin 9000 SoC scored 2,004 points with 12 frames per second.

These results indicate that Google Tensor SoC may be the best Android smartphone SoC in the market in terms of graphical performance, but this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as not many reviewers have benchmarked the newly launched Pixel 6 series or the Tensor SoC.