Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report

Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report

Google Tensor SoC's GPU was benchmarked on 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress tests.

Updated: 25 October 2021 17:58 IST
Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro were launched on October 19

Highlights
  • Google Tensor SoC's GPU benchmarks were spotted on Reddit
  • Tensor scored 6,666 points at 39 frames per second in the Wild Life test
  • Tensor's results indicate it is the best SoC on the market currently

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro launched last week and a fresh report suggests that the Google-designed Tensor SoC that powers both smartphones beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Samsung Exynos 2100, and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipsets in GPU benchmarks. These benchmarks - conducted on 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress -were posted by a user on Reddit. Google Pixel 6's Tensor chipset appears to beat the other flagship Android chipsets by a decent score in each of the three tests. It is to be noted that these results do not indicate real world performance.

As per Reddit user Greg (u/grt3), he received the Google Pixel 6 early and asked users on the social media platform if they wished to know anything. After a user asked about the GPU performance of the Google Tensor SoC, Greg tested the smartphone on 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress tests.

Google's Tensor SoC is said to have scored 6,666 points delivering 39 frames per second in the Wild Life test and 2,028 points at 12.8 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. While in the Wild Life Stress test that lasts for up to 20 minutes it had a best loop score of 2,129 and a low loop score of 1,193 at 56 percent stability.

Tipster Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) shared an image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, showing the Wild Life Extreme scores. The Galaxy smartphone with its Snapdragon 888 chipset had an overall score of 1,494 points at 8.90 frames per second. On the other hand, the Exynos 2100 chipset version scored 1,793 points at 10.70 frames per second. The Huawei smartphone with the Kirin 9000 SoC scored 2,004 points with 12 frames per second.

These results indicate that Google Tensor SoC may be the best Android smartphone SoC in the market in terms of graphical performance, but this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as not many reviewers have benchmarked the newly launched Pixel 6 series or the Tensor SoC.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Tensor SoC, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Kirin 9000, 3DMark Wild Life, 3DMark Wild Life Extreme, 3DMark Wild Life Stress
iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Microsoft Says Latest Russian Cyberattack Targeting Hundreds of US Networks

Related Stories

Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  2. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  5. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  6. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  7. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  8. Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details
  9. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  10. Lenovo Tab K10 With MediaTek Helio P22T SoC Launched in India: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Billionaire Investor Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin Is a Better Hedge Against Inflation Than Gold
  2. Russian Crypto Scammers Targeting YouTube, Google Researchers Warn
  3. Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  4. Hoote Voice-Based Social Platform Unveiled by Superstar Rajinikanth
  5. Microsoft Says Latest Russian Cyberattack Targeting Hundreds of US Networks
  6. Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report
  7. Dogecoin Has More Crypto Holders Than Bitcoin or Ether in the US: Study
  8. iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Only a Handful of Ethereum Whales Own the Majority of NFTs: Report
  10. BMW i4 All-Electric Vehicle Enters Production at Munich Plant, Delivery to Start in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com