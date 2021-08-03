Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones

Alphabet's Google will use processors designed in-house for its Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm's technology that has powered the search giant's Android devices for more than 15 years.

The processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release.

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor - the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel.



Meet:

📱 #Pixel6

📱 #Pixel6 Pro



Both are coming later this year.



We'll tell you a little about them in this 🧵 👇



(1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

Shares of Qualcomm, the world's largest maker of wireless chips for smartphones, were down marginally in afternoon trading.

Google said the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor.

"We will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms," a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Apple started using its own central processor designed for Mac devices, in a step away from chipmaker Intel.

© Thomson Reuters 2021