Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones

Google Tensor will power the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2021 09:58 IST
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro debut this fall

Highlights
  • Shares of Qualcomm were down marginally
  • Google Pixel 5a would still have a Qualcomm processor
  • Google is set to disclose more details about Tensor closer to the release

Alphabet's Google will use processors designed in-house for its Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm's technology that has powered the search giant's Android devices for more than 15 years.

The processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release.

Shares of Qualcomm, the world's largest maker of wireless chips for smartphones, were down marginally in afternoon trading.

Google said the next Pixel phone, 5a, would still have a Qualcomm processor.

"We will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms," a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Apple started using its own central processor designed for Mac devices, in a step away from chipmaker Intel.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

 

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Tensor, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 6
