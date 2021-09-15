Google Pixel 6 series is anticipated to launch next month, and the range is reported to include two phones this time around — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pro model is reported to come with flagship-level specifications including 120Hz refresh rate, a periscope zoom camera, and Android 12. A fresh leak reveals all the important information about the Pixel 6 Pro, allegedly sourced from the actual phone itself. In addition, the Pixel 6 series was also intelligently marketed via the long-considered-dead Nexus account moments after Apple's iPhone 13 launch event.

XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahmaan reportedly sourced a bunch of details about the Pixel 6 Pro from someone who is using the actual phone. The report says that the Pixel 6 Pro will not support Active Edge — a marketing name for squeezable sides to trigger the Google Assistant. However, it will support Quick Tap, which is essentially a new feature that requires users to double tap the rear of the handset to activate the voice assistant. Google Pixel 6 Pro is reported to support Battery Share, i.e., reverse wireless charging.

In addition, the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. There is no clarity on whether the refresh rate will be variable or not. It is reported to come preinstalled with a digital car key application that essentially will let users unlock their car with their smartphone using NFC or ultra-wideband support (UWB). For those unaware, UWB is a short-range wireless communication protocol that enables tracking the location of nearby objects. The UWB hardware is reported to be provided by Qorvo, an American semiconductor company.

Google is reportedly expected to use a 5G modem from Samsung in the Pixel 6 series, and the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to pack 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The GPU is expected to be Mali-G78, clocked at up to 848MHz.The Pro model is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide sensor, and another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. It is said to support 4x optical zoom. At the front, the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor.

Moreover, Google Pixel 6 Pro is reported to pack a 5,000mAh battery, come with 128GB of storage, and support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It is likely to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. The report also says that the Pixel 6 Pro camera features may include baby mode and motion deblur. The Pixel 6 Pro firmware is reported to be based on Linux kernel version 5.10.

Tipster Roland Quandt also tweeted that the new Pixel 6 series may be launched with many fabric case options. The Pixel 6 may come in, Cotton Candy, Light Rain, Stormy Sky fabric cases, while the Pixel 6 Pro may come in Golden Glow, Light Frost, Stormy Sky, and Soft Sage options.

While an exact date for the Pixel 6 series launch event is not known, the dead Nexus account on Twitter came alive to tease the upcoming phones just moments after the iPhone 13 launch event. The tweet simply reads, “I'd wait for Pixel 6.” It took a soft jab at Apple and cheekily teased that the Pixel range's unveiling may not be too far. A launch event is expected to take place next month.