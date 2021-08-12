Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 6 Specifications Including Main Camera, Tensor SoC Details Leak via Latest Android 12 Beta

Google Pixel 6 Specifications Including Main Camera, Tensor SoC Details Leak via Latest Android 12 Beta

Google Pixel 6 may include the Samsung ISOCELL 50-megapixel GN1 sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 August 2021 16:26 IST
Google Pixel 6 Specifications Including Main Camera, Tensor SoC Details Leak via Latest Android 12 Beta

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models are set to launch this fall

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 will have a dual-tone design with a camera strip
  • Google Pixel 6 series will be powered by the Tensor SoC
  • Tensor SoC is expected to integrate modem based on Exynos Modem 5123

Google Pixel 6 range is anticipated to launch this fall. The series is expected to include two models — Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The two phones will be powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC, which Google confirmed recently. And now, the latest Android 12 beta suggests finer details about the modem integrated in the SoC and Google Pixel 6's main camera sensor. The code hints that both the components have been sourced from Samsung. Google's SVP for Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, had teased recently that the Pixel 6 Pro will be expensive and be positioned in the ultra-premium segment.

XDA Developers' cstark27 did some digging into the code of the latest Android 12 beta. The beta contained strings of ‘gn1_wide_p21' code hinting that the Pixel 6 may include the Samsung ISOCELL 50-megapixel GN1 sensor as the main wide-angle camera. This has a 1/1.31-inch sensor and 1.2 micron pixels. Samsung also launched the 50-megapixel GN2 sensor earlier this year and Google may also opt for the newer sensor. However, the code suggests integration of the Samsung GN1 sensor.

The Android 12 beta 4 also has references of a ‘g5123b' modem and it is reported to likely be based on Samsung's Exynos Modem 5123. This 5G modem was used in the Exynos versions of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. This modem, XDA says, is mapped to five devices — Oriole, Raven, Passport, Slider, and an unknown fifth device. Oriole and Raven are rumoured to be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, whereas the Passport model is tipped to be the codename for Google's foldable phone.

As for the design, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to have a dual-tone design with a protruding strip across the back panel for housing the sensor. These sensors are said to be bigger than the previous models. The overall design of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the same, with the difference being their screen size, camera lenses, and a few features.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Specifications, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Spotify's Wear OS App Gets Redesigned UI With Downloadable Songs, Podcasts: How to Download

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6 Specifications Including Main Camera, Tensor SoC Details Leak via Latest Android 12 Beta
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  2. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  6. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F3 GT Heating Issue Affecting Some Users, Company Acknowledges
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch; May Start at Rs. 21,499
  3. Google Pixel 6 Specifications Including Main Camera, Tensor SoC Details Leak via Latest Android 12 Beta
  4. Spotify's Wear OS App Gets Redesigned UI With Downloadable Songs, Podcasts: How to Download
  5. Facebook Accused of Unfairly Taking Content by Three Australian Publishers
  6. Cryptocurrency Fan Tokens Said to Be a Part of Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain 'Welcome Package'
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Drops Support for iOS Devices Post Partnership With Google
  8. The Marvels Filming Begins, Samuel L. Jackson Added to Cast
  9. Chameleon-Inspired Robot That Can Change Colour Instantly to Adapt to Its Surroundings
  10. Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Support, Leaked Images Suggest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com