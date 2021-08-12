Google Pixel 6 range is anticipated to launch this fall. The series is expected to include two models — Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The two phones will be powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC, which Google confirmed recently. And now, the latest Android 12 beta suggests finer details about the modem integrated in the SoC and Google Pixel 6's main camera sensor. The code hints that both the components have been sourced from Samsung. Google's SVP for Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, had teased recently that the Pixel 6 Pro will be expensive and be positioned in the ultra-premium segment.

XDA Developers' cstark27 did some digging into the code of the latest Android 12 beta. The beta contained strings of ‘gn1_wide_p21' code hinting that the Pixel 6 may include the Samsung ISOCELL 50-megapixel GN1 sensor as the main wide-angle camera. This has a 1/1.31-inch sensor and 1.2 micron pixels. Samsung also launched the 50-megapixel GN2 sensor earlier this year and Google may also opt for the newer sensor. However, the code suggests integration of the Samsung GN1 sensor.

The Android 12 beta 4 also has references of a ‘g5123b' modem and it is reported to likely be based on Samsung's Exynos Modem 5123. This 5G modem was used in the Exynos versions of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. This modem, XDA says, is mapped to five devices — Oriole, Raven, Passport, Slider, and an unknown fifth device. Oriole and Raven are rumoured to be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, whereas the Passport model is tipped to be the codename for Google's foldable phone.

As for the design, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to have a dual-tone design with a protruding strip across the back panel for housing the sensor. These sensors are said to be bigger than the previous models. The overall design of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the same, with the difference being their screen size, camera lenses, and a few features.