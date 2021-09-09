Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Series Teased With Instagram Post, YouTube Video; Launch Date Tipped Again

Google Pixel 6's Instagram post replicates Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" album art.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 September 2021 13:41 IST
Google Pixel 6 Series Teased With Instagram Post, YouTube Video; Launch Date Tipped Again

Google Pixel 6 series may debut on October 19 with deliveries possibly starting on October 28

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 YouTube video shows the smartphone in users' hands
  • The Instagram post carries the caption: Certified Pixel Lovers
  • Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC

Google Pixel 6 series has been teased through a post on Instagram and a promotional video on YouTube. The Instagram post shows a dozen Google Pixel 6 smartphones with different coloured wallpapers on each. The post is a play on the cover from Grammy-winning artist Drake's latest album, "Certified Lover Boy." The YouTube video shows Google Pixel 6 in users' hands and non-rendered images for the first time. The Instagram post also hints at the possible launch date — October 19 — that was tipped earlier as well. The series will comprise two models — Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The Instagram post from Made By Google (@madebygoogle) shows the Pixel 6 smartphone with the latest Material You design by Google that will be introduced with Android 12. The post is accompanied by a caption that reads "Certified Pixel Lovers" — a play on Drake's album. It shows Pixel 6 smartphones laid out in a 4x3 grid with each device sporting wallpapers in different colours. There are different clocks and widgets on each device. The dates on the Pixel smartphones read Tuesday 19 — which could be a hint at the series' October 19 launch date (which is also a Tuesday). This corroborates a previous report that tips the announcement date for the Pixel 6 series. It should be noted that Google hasn't officially announced a release date yet.

A video of the Pixel 6 smartphone was also shared on YouTube. This is also the first time the smartphone has been seen in users' hands, rather than just rendered images. The video also shows the different colour options the Pixel 6 series would be available in — Pixel 6 Pro in Gold and White; Pixel 6 in Green and Orange.

The video mostly shows the back of the phone with its unique horizontally placed camera module. However, the display of the Google Pixel 6 series is briefly shown and it is visible with thin bezels on three sides and a comparatively thicker chin. It is also shown with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Comments

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing

Google Pixel 6 Series Teased With Instagram Post, YouTube Video; Launch Date Tipped Again
