Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Powered by Tensor Custom SoC Are Official; Design, Specifications Teased

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Powered by Tensor Custom SoC Are Official; Design, Specifications Teased

Pixel 6 will feature a dual rear camera setup while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 August 2021 11:21 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Powered by Tensor Custom SoC Are Official; Design, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have slightly different colour options

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be launched this fall
  • Pixel 6 Pro reportedly features a QHD+ 120Hz display
  • Pixel 6 series will feature the new Titan M2 security chip

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been officially announced by Google and will launch later this year. The design of both the smartphones has been unveiled and they look very different from previous-generation Pixel phones. Along with the new design, Google has also gone the Apple route and incorporated its own SoC called Tensor to power the two phones. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with Android 12 with Google's Material You design aesthetic when they launch this fall.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, at Google shared a blog post revealing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. This time around, Google has decided to completely redesign the Pixel phone and introduce a Pro variant instead of its typical XL model. The overall design of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the same, with the difference being their screen size, camera lenses, and a few features. The camera module is a protruding strip, which Google calls the camera bar that runs across the width of the phones and houses bigger sensors compared to the previous generation Pixel phones.

The Pixel 6 series still carries the dual-tone design with power and volume buttons on the right side and a blank left side. The Pro model features a polished aluminium frame while the non-Pro model comes with a matte aluminium finish. There is a single, centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and there seem to be three colour options for each model. Notably, the design for the Pixel 6 series does match the renders that were leaked early in May.

On the inside, Google has incorporated its custom-built SoC called Tensor, which will be powering the Pixel phones from now on. Previous reports did point to an in-house developed SoC codenamed ‘GS101' Whitechapel for the upcoming Pixel phones. Tensor allows for “entirely new features, plus improvements to existing ones” when it comes to computational photography models. It also comes with a new security core and Titan M2 security chip, which the company says gives the Pixel 6 series the “most layers of hardware security in any phone”.

In terms of software, the Pixel 6 series will run Android 12 with Material You design that the search giant announced at Google I/O in May.

Dieter Bohn of The Verge reports the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is slightly curved and there are three camera sensors on the back, which can be seen in the images shared by Google in the blogpost. The setup includes a new wide-angle primary sensor, a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4X optical-zoom folded telephoto lens. The main wide-angle sensor is said to take in 150 percent more light, which should lead to greater detail in photos. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, reportedly has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ flat screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, it comes with a dual camera setup as seen in the official images, leaving out the telephoto lens. Both phones are said to have in-display fingerprint scanners.

Bohn and other members of the press were also shown demos of the Pixel 6 series' camera performance compared to the Pixel 5 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. More interestingly, there was also a demo showing off the near-instantaneous speech-to-text feature that allowed using the keyboard and editing the words while dictating at the same time. While there is no concrete information on its pricing, the Pixel 6 series will reportedly be “a premium-priced product”, as per The Verge report citing Osterloh.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 series, Google, Android 12, Google Tensor
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on ROG Phone 3, Moto G40 Fusion, More Phones
Microsoft Windows 365 Price Revealed, Starts at Rs. 1,555 a Month in India

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Powered by Tensor Custom SoC Are Official; Design, Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Windows 365 Now Generally Available, Starts at Rs. 1,555 a Month
  3. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  5. PM Modi Launches e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution in India
  6. CBSE Class 10 Results Announced: Here's How to Check
  7. Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones
  8. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12pm Today: How to Check
  2. Realme Pad Specifications and Design Leaked, Renders Show Aluminium Unibody Finish, Built-In Stylus Holder
  3. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Sets September 2022 Release Date on Prime Video
  4. Microsoft Windows 365 Price Revealed, Starts at Rs. 1,555 a Month in India
  5. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Powered by Tensor Custom SoC Are Official; Design, Specifications Teased
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on ROG Phone 3, Moto G40 Fusion, More Phones
  7. Twitter Partners With AP, Reuters to Battle Misinformation on Its Platform
  8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Final Trailer Pits Tom Hardy vs. Woody Harrelson
  9. Nykaa Indian E-Commerce Beauty Startup Backed by TPG Files for IPO
  10. Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com