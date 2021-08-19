Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Offer 33W Fast Charging Support

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may come with 33W fast charging support, according to a new report. The two phones were announced earlier this month and Google shared some of the details about the two phones. Now, some information about their charging capabilities have surfaced soon after it was reported that the Pixel 6 series will ship without a charging brick in the box. The Pixel 6 series will launch this fall and come at premium pricing with flagship specifications.

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will support 33W fast charging. The tipster citing sources told the publication that a lot of 33W charging bricks have been spotted at the company's headquarters. While this isn't much proof of the upcoming Pixel phones supporting 33W fast charging, it's safe to say that they will come with upgraded charging capabilities compared to previous Pixel phones.

Even though 33W fast charging may not seem as fast compared to other manufacturers in the industry like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and others, it is certainly a step up from the likes of the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G that support only 18W fast charging. OnePlus offers 65W fast charging on its latest offerings while the latest Xiaomi phone, the Mi Mix 4, supports 120W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6 series was announced earlier this month and they were confirmed to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC. They will come with Android 12's Material You design. The Pixel 6 series has a unique design as well with a protruding strip running across the width of the phones housing the rear cameras.

Recently, camera details for the phones were tipped and the Pixel 6 is said to come with a Samsung ISOCELL 50-megapixel GN1 sensor as the main wide-angle camera. The 5G modem in the Pixel 6 series is said to be based on Samsung's Exynos Modem 5123 which supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. The Pixel 6 series will launch this fall but there is no exact date as of yet.

