Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 New Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Pro Model May Include Periscope Lens

Pixel 6 is seen to have a dual camera setup at the back, whereas the Pro model is expected to integrate three rear cameras.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 May 2021 13:34 IST
Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 New Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Pro Model May Include Periscope Lens

Photo Credit: Digit

Pixel 6 Pro is reported to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 is tipped to sport a smaller 6.4-inch flat display
  • Google is expected to integrate home-grown processors
  • Pixel 6 Pro may include dual stereo speakers at the top and bottom

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are largely expected to launch sometime in the fall this year and new renders and specifications of the two handsets have leaked online. This comes after FrontPageTech revealed the design of the two phones last week. These new CAD-based renders are identical to the ones leaked earlier and show the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6 from all angles. Specifications of the two handsets have also leaked with the Pixel 6 seen to have a dual camera setup at the back, whereas the Pro model is expected to integrate three rear cameras.

Pixel 6 Pro design specifications (expected)

Digit has partnered with Steve H. McFly (OnLeaks) to leak CAD-based renders of the Pixel 6 Pro. The phone has the same unique camera island at the back as seen in the FPT leak with a redesigned dual-tone landscape that has orange colour on top and in the Google logo. The camera island hosts three sensors, a first for the Pixel range, and includes a periscope lens as well. There's a hole-punch display seen up front, with the camera cutout now at the top centre. The volume rockers and power buttons are on the right edge.

Coming to the specifications, the Pixel 6 Pro is reported to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath. The back camera setup includes a primary wide-angle camera and a periscope telephoto camera, along with an unidentified sensor situated next to the LED flash. It is tipped to have dual stereo speakers at the top and bottom. The SIM card slot may be situated on the left edge. Pixel 6 Pro is reported to be powered by Google's home-grown processor and measure 163.9x75.8x8.9mm.

Pixel 6 specifications, design (expected)

pixel 6 91mobiles Pixel 6

Pixel 6 is reported to come with dual rear camera setup
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Separately, fresh Pixel 6 renders and specifications have been leaked by 91Mobiles. It has the same back panel design, dual rear cameras, and a hole-punch flat display with slight bezels on all sides. Specifications leaked alongside include a 6.4-inch flat display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and bottom-firing stereo speakers. The phone is most likely to run on Android 12 software, and the report suggests that the Pixel 6 may measure 158.6x74.8x8.9mm. The phone is also tipped to integrate a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 New Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Pro Model May Include Periscope Lens
