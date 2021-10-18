Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 6 Series Prices for US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch, Ads Surface Online

Google Pixel 6 is tipped to be priced at $599 (around Rs. 45,000) for the 128GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 October 2021 13:44 IST
Google Pixel 6 Series Prices for US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch, Ads Surface Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @_snopytech_

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro may be powered by the Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 phones are set to launch tomorrow
  • Google Pixel 6 series is expected to offer offline translation
  • Pixel 6 range may also integrate Magic Eraser to remove background

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro phones are set to launch tomorrow, on October 19. The smartphones' design has already been confirmed and the two handsets are also going to be the first to be powered by Google's own SoC called Tensor. New leaks offer details on US and UK pricing of the Google Pixel 6 range. Ads of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have also leaked online, highlighting the design and key features of the two phones.

Twitter user Evan Lei tweeted that they saw the Pixel 6 series pricing at a Target store ahead of launch. Google Pixel 6 is tipped to be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,900) for the 128GB model whereas the Google Pixel 6 Pro is reported to be priced at $898 (roughly Rs. 67,500) for the base 128GB storage option. Tipster M. Brandon Lee has also corroborated this, giving same prices. If true, these are very aggressive prices from Google and Lee even goes on to claim that the tech giant may be bearing losses to gain market share.

In addition, the UK price of the Pixel 6 Pro has also been leaked by tipster Roland Quandt, who spotted two variants on Amazon UK. The 128GB storage option is tipped to be priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,800) and the 256GB model may be priced at GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 98,100). The tipster claims that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be sold in the UK from November 1.

Separately, ads of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have leaked as well, via @snoopytech, and they highlight key features of the two phones. The ads tease the new Google Tensor SoC, the Magic Eraser feature that deletes objects and people in the background, and Live Translate that translates conversations, messages, and photos in real-time without Internet. The two phones feature a hole-punch display with the cut out placed in the top centre and integrate Security Hub for added protection against phishing and hacking.

The Google Pixel 6 series launch event will take place at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on October 19.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Specifications, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications, Pixel 6 Price, Pixel 6 PRo Price, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set to Launch Alongside Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s on October 19
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India With Hogwarts-Inspired Watch Faces, UI

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6 Series Prices for US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch, Ads Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, Apple Chip Names Leaked
  4. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' Gets Mixed Reaction
  5. First Movie in Space: Russians Return to Earth After Filming
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20
  2. Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban
  3. Cryptocurrency: Valve Bans NFTs, Blockchain Games on Steam
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. FIFA to Expand Gaming, E-Sports Portfolio to Ensure Controlling Rights Don't Lie With a Single Party
  6. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India With Hogwarts-Inspired Watch Faces, UI
  7. El Salvador Seeing Influx of Dollars Into BTC as Bitcoin Prices Rise
  8. Google Pixel 6 Series Prices for US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch, Ads Surface Online
  9. Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set to Launch Alongside Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s on October 19
  10. Vivo T1, Vivo T1X Set to Launch in China on October 19; Renders, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com