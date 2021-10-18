Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro phones are set to launch tomorrow, on October 19. The smartphones' design has already been confirmed and the two handsets are also going to be the first to be powered by Google's own SoC called Tensor. New leaks offer details on US and UK pricing of the Google Pixel 6 range. Ads of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have also leaked online, highlighting the design and key features of the two phones.

Twitter user Evan Lei tweeted that they saw the Pixel 6 series pricing at a Target store ahead of launch. Google Pixel 6 is tipped to be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,900) for the 128GB model whereas the Google Pixel 6 Pro is reported to be priced at $898 (roughly Rs. 67,500) for the base 128GB storage option. Tipster M. Brandon Lee has also corroborated this, giving same prices. If true, these are very aggressive prices from Google and Lee even goes on to claim that the tech giant may be bearing losses to gain market share.

In addition, the UK price of the Pixel 6 Pro has also been leaked by tipster Roland Quandt, who spotted two variants on Amazon UK. The 128GB storage option is tipped to be priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,800) and the 256GB model may be priced at GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 98,100). The tipster claims that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be sold in the UK from November 1.

Separately, ads of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have leaked as well, via @snoopytech, and they highlight key features of the two phones. The ads tease the new Google Tensor SoC, the Magic Eraser feature that deletes objects and people in the background, and Live Translate that translates conversations, messages, and photos in real-time without Internet. The two phones feature a hole-punch display with the cut out placed in the top centre and integrate Security Hub for added protection against phishing and hacking.

The Google Pixel 6 series launch event will take place at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on October 19.