Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch Today

Google PIxel 6 Pro's 128GB storage variant is listed to be priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,700).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 October 2021 11:51 IST
Google Pixel 6 Pro is listed to sport a 6.71-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro was listed on Amazon UK website
  • Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will launch today at 10:30pm IST
  • Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by a Tensor SoC, paired with 12GB RAM

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are all set to launch today, October 19, at 10:30pm IST. Ahead of the launch, a listing on Amazon UK hinted at the prices of two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB — and some key specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro. The listing shows that the phone will sport a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Amazon UK listing has also suggested that the delivery date for Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to start next month.

Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro price (expected)

The Amazon UK listings for Google Pixel 6 Pro were first spotted by tipster Roland Quandt. As per the listing, the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,700) for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage variant will retail for GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 98,000). The listing for the 128GB storage variant is for a Sunny (Light Yellow) colour option, while the 256GB storage variant is listed with a Stormy Black colour option. However, the listings for the Google smartphone doesn't show a photo of the phone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the Amazon UK listing, Google Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to feature an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, the listing shows a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The other two sensors for the rear camera include a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The listing shows a 5nm custom Tensor chip — which was confirmed by Google a couple of months ago — paired with 12GB of RAM. Amazon suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro shipments will begin starting November 1.

Both Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will be launching today at 10:30pm IST and you can watch the event livestream here.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use

