Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are all set to launch today, October 19, at 10:30pm IST. Ahead of the launch, a listing on Amazon UK hinted at the prices of two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB — and some key specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro. The listing shows that the phone will sport a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Amazon UK listing has also suggested that the delivery date for Google Pixel 6 Pro is expected to start next month.

Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro price (expected)

The Amazon UK listings for Google Pixel 6 Pro were first spotted by tipster Roland Quandt. As per the listing, the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,700) for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage variant will retail for GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 98,000). The listing for the 128GB storage variant is for a Sunny (Light Yellow) colour option, while the 256GB storage variant is listed with a Stormy Black colour option. However, the listings for the Google smartphone doesn't show a photo of the phone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the Amazon UK listing, Google Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with 1,440x3,120 pixels resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to feature an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, the listing shows a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The other two sensors for the rear camera include a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

The listing shows a 5nm custom Tensor chip — which was confirmed by Google a couple of months ago — paired with 12GB of RAM. Amazon suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro shipments will begin starting November 1.

Both Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will be launching today at 10:30pm IST and you can watch the event livestream here.