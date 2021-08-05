Technology News
  Pixel 6 Pro Will Be Expensive, Pixel 6 Positioned in the Premium Segment: Google's Rick Osterloh

Pixel 6 Pro Will Be Expensive, Pixel 6 Positioned in the Premium Segment: Google’s Rick Osterloh

Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a telephoto lens and support 4x optical zoom.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2021 17:45 IST
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have the same design, will differ in screen size

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 Pro is expected to be priced north of $1,000
  • Pixel 6 Pro may compete in the ultra-premium segment
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be powered by Google’s own Tensor SoC

Google Pixel 6 series, the tech giant's upcoming flagship range, will be positioned in the premium segment, if comments by the company's devices chief are anything to go by. The next-gen range, expected to include the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, may pit against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple's flagship iPhone line-up. Google's SVP for Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh has teased that the Pixel 6 Pro will be expensive. This comes after he confirmed that the Pixel 6 phones will be powered by Google's own custom SoC called Tensor.

Osterloh spoke to German language magazine Der Spiegel, and mentioned that the Pixel 6 Pro will be expensive. He added that even the Pixel 6 will be positioned in the 'upper segment'. PhoneArena predicts that the Pixel 6 is likely to be priced around $899 to $999 (roughly Rs. 66,600 to Rs. 74,000), whereas the Pixel 6 Pro may be priced around $1,099 to $1,199 (roughly Rs. 81,400 to Rs. 88,900). If true, the Pixel 6 Pro will be the first phone from Google to be priced north of $1,000 (roughly Rs. 74,100). It will compete with the Galaxy S21 Ultra which is priced in the US starting at $1,199 and even the next-gen iPhone 13 Pro Max should likely be north of $1,000.

"We weren't represented in the smartphone flagship segment in the past two years - and not really before that either. But the Pixel 6 Pro, which will be expensive, was designed specifically for users who want the latest technology. This is an important new approach for us and we believe it will help us be attractive in new market segments. But the Pixel 6 also belongs in the upper segment and can keep up with competing products. I would call it a 'mainstream premium product'," Osterloh said to the Der Spiegel.

In his interview, Osterloh also revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a telephoto lens and support 4x optical zoom. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be introduced this fall and run on the latest Android 12 software. The overall design of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the same, with the difference being their screen size, camera lenses, and a few features. The camera module is a protruding strip that runs across the width of the phones and houses bigger sensors compared to the previous models.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
