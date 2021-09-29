Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch seems imminent as its pricing and some of the colour options have surfaced online. The two flagship smartphones have previously been tipped to launch on October 19 with sales beginning on October 28, something the latest leak echoes. However, the tech giant has confirmed other specifications of the smartphone and has also shared some images of the smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by a new Tensor chipset that Google has developed especially for the Pixel 6 series smartphones.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro price (expected)

YouTuber M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday) cites people familiar with the matter to claim the Google Pixel 6 will be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,200) while the Pixel 6 Pro will retail for EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 77,900). Even Google's Rick Osterloh mentioned that the two smartphones will have premium pricing and the vanilla Pixel 6 will be positioned in the premium segment. In comparison, the Google Pixel 5 was priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs. 54,500) when it was launched in October last year. There is no information on the pricing of the Pixel 6 series in other regions.

Lee's sources mention that the regular Google Pixel 6 will be offered in two colour options — Carbon and Fog. The Carbon colour variant is speculated to be a black colour while the Fog colour variant is tipped to be a green colour. Lee's sources didn't mention the name of the colours for the Pixel 6 Pro and it is only shown as a single variant. It is said that in some regions the Pixel 6 series may only get three variants for both smartphones, combined.

The launch date for the Google Pixel 6 series has been tipped again in the latest leak. According to Lee's sources, the two smartphones will be announced on October 19 with the release date being set for October 28. This falls in line with many previous reports that have mentioned the same announcement and launch dates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.