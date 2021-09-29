Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price, Colour Options Surface Online; Launch Date Tipped Again

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price, Colour Options Surface Online; Launch Date Tipped Again

Google Pixel 6 will reportedly be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,200).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 September 2021 11:03 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price, Colour Options Surface Online; Launch Date Tipped Again

Google Pixel 6 is said to be offered in Carbon and Fog colour options

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro tipped to be priced EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 77,900)
  • Only a single colour option has been tipped for Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro said to be unveiled on October 19

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch seems imminent as its pricing and some of the colour options have surfaced online. The two flagship smartphones have previously been tipped to launch on October 19 with sales beginning on October 28, something the latest leak echoes. However, the tech giant has confirmed other specifications of the smartphone and has also shared some images of the smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by a new Tensor chipset that Google has developed especially for the Pixel 6 series smartphones.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro price (expected)

YouTuber M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday) cites people familiar with the matter to claim the Google Pixel 6 will be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,200) while the Pixel 6 Pro will retail for EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 77,900). Even Google's Rick Osterloh mentioned that the two smartphones will have premium pricing and the vanilla Pixel 6 will be positioned in the premium segment. In comparison, the Google Pixel 5 was priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs. 54,500) when it was launched in October last year. There is no information on the pricing of the Pixel 6 series in other regions.

Lee's sources mention that the regular Google Pixel 6 will be offered in two colour options — Carbon and Fog. The Carbon colour variant is speculated to be a black colour while the Fog colour variant is tipped to be a green colour. Lee's sources didn't mention the name of the colours for the Pixel 6 Pro and it is only shown as a single variant. It is said that in some regions the Pixel 6 series may only get three variants for both smartphones, combined.

The launch date for the Google Pixel 6 series has been tipped again in the latest leak. According to Lee's sources, the two smartphones will be announced on October 19 with the release date being set for October 28. This falls in line with many previous reports that have mentioned the same announcement and launch dates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Netflix Acquires Night School Studio That Created Oxenfree, Rolls Out New Mobile Games

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price, Colour Options Surface Online; Launch Date Tipped Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  4. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  7. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Top Deals
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s Review: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 With USB Type-C Port Launched, Mi Power Bank Hypersonic Open Sale Announced
  2. Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Price Cut on iPhone SE (2020), More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series October Update Brings Digital Car Key Support to Phones in South Korea: Report
  4. Amazon Echo Show 15 With Wall-Mounted Design Launched, Amazon Glow Arrives for Kids
  5. Leading Bitcoin Machine Manufacturer to Halt Sales in China Operations Following Crypto Crackdown: Report
  6. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos
  8. CNN Quits Facebook in Australia Citing Defamation Risk from Public Comments on Posts
  9. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube Deletes Russian State-Backed RT's German Language Channels Over COVID-19 Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com