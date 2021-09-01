Technology News
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Order, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are said to support 33W fast wired charging and a new leak hints at 23W wireless charging for the Pixel 6.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2021 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro may support 33W fast charging

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 is said to come with 23W wireless charging support
  • Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro may go on sale starting October 28
  • Google has not shared a launch date yet

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be unveiled on October 19, a new report suggests. The two phones were made official last month and a Google executive had shown off their design along with teasing some of the specifications. At the time, Google had said that the Pixel 6 series will launch later this year and it now seems like we have a date for Google's launch event. Additionally, an alleged retailer leak hints at support for 23W wireless charging for the Pixel 6.

The upcoming Pixel phones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will bring a major change for the Pixel lineup, which has arguably gone quite stale over the past few iterations. Google has completely reworked the design for the Pixel 6 series and has also decided to go the Apple route and use its own SoC called Tensor. Although the search giant has not shared a release date yet, a report by known leaker Jon Prosser via his Front Page Tech website states the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be up for pre-order on October 19 and will reach customers, as well as stores, on October 28.

While the date for Google's launch event is unclear, Prosser points out that since pre-orders are starting on October 19, it could be when the company hosts its ‘MadeByGoogle' event.

Recently, a tipster from China mentioned that the Pixel 6 series will launch on September 13, a day before the rumoured Apple launch event. Prosser states that the September 13 launch date is incorrect and that it will actually arrive about a month later.

Furthermore, an alleged listing for a wireless charging stand for a Google Pixel device has hinted at 23W wireless charging support, as shared by Android Police. This is said to be for the Pixel 6. As of now, it is unclear if the Pro variant will also support 23W fast wireless charging or something even faster. Last month, it was reported that the two models will feature 33W fast wired charging, which is not as impressive as seen in some other flagship phones, but it is definitely a step up from previous Pixel phones.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6 series, Google
Vineet Washington
