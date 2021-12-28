Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Users Are Complaining of Sensor Issues, Breaking Auto-Rotate Feature

Some Google Pixel 6 units are reportedly unable to read data provided by gyroscope, accelerometer, and compass.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 December 2021 18:38 IST
Google Pixel 6 Users Are Complaining of Sensor Issues, Breaking Auto-Rotate Feature

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are said to be losing mobile network service after installing new update

Highlights
  • Users say auto-rotate is breaking on some Google Pixel 6 units
  • Company is yet to acknowledge the issue
  • Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched in October 2021

Google Pixel 6 users are complaining that features including auto-rotate and automatic horizontal photography are broken on their phones. As per user reports on the company's support forums and Reddit, a growing number of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are randomly stopping reading some sensors' data. Also, auto-rotate and automatic horizontal images are breaking at random for the users even after updating with the Android December patch. Google has recently released the December 2021 update for its Pixel phones to address some of the known bug fixes and a list of vulnerabilities.

Some Google Pixel 6 owners say that after the update, the camera is not automatically getting rotated to show landscape photos, while some say their Pixel 6 units are sometimes failing to read data from some sensors. Multiple affected users say that they can restart their phones to get the features working again. Still, it is not a permanent fix.

As per a report by Android Police, the latest Google flagship models are prone to bugs in their software. Google Pixel 6 is said to be unable to read data provided by sensors — gyroscope, accelerometer, and compass. According to the report, while troubleshooting with the Sensor Test app, these sensors are not returning data. However, some other sensors like barometer, proximity sensor, magnetometer, and ambient light sensor were found to be working in the unit tested by the publication.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users were also complaining that when using navigational apps such as Google Maps, their phone fails to show the right direction they are facing on the map. With the compass unavailable, and the system unable to read the data provided by key sensors, the Pixel duo will be unable to understand if the phone is positioned vertically or horizontally.

Additionally, some users have alleged in their complaints on Reddit that their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units are randomly losing mobile network service after installing the latest update. However, Google is yet to confirm the problems and their fix.

To recall, Gogole Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were unveiled in October this year in limited markets. The Pixel 6 price starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000), while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 67,500).

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google, Google December Security Patch

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google, Google December Security Patch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto Edge X30 India Launch Date Tipped for Late January or Early February

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
