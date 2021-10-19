Technology News
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price and Specifications

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event will begin at 10.30pm IST.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 October 2021 08:30 IST
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price and Specifications

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by the Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature triple rear cameras
  • Google Pixel 6 will have a dual camera setup at the back
  • Both phones may include Magic Eraser, Live Translation features

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, the first phones from the tech giant to be powered by its home-grown Tensor SoC, are all set to launch today. The launch event will begin at 10.30pm IST and will be livestreamed online for fans to see. Ahead of the announcement, Google has revealed quite a few details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. They will feature a dual-tone design and have a unique camera module strip running through the length of the phone. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with triple rear cameras, while the regular Pixel 6 will carry a dual rear camera setup.

The Pixel 6 series launch event, as mentioned, will begin at 10.30pm IST today. All those who want to watch the event live, can head to this dedicated page created by Google. It will be streamed live on the Made by Google YouTube channel as well. Alternatively, users can also watch the event in the embedded video below:

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro price (expected)

As per leaks, the Google Pixel 6 will be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,200) while the Pixel 6 Pro will retail for EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 77,900). There is no information on the pricing of the Pixel 6 series in other regions. Also, there is no clarity on whether these two models will launch in India or not.

In the US, the Google Pixel 6 is tipped to be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,900) for the 128GB model whereas the Google Pixel 6 Pro is reported to be priced at $898 (roughly Rs. 67,500) for the base 128GB storage option.

The UK price of the Pixel 6 Pro has also been leaked. The 128GB storage option is tipped to be priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,800) and the 256GB model may be priced at GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 98,100). The tipster claims that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be sold in the UK from November 1.

The vanilla Pixel 6 is tipped to be offered in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black colour options. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be offered in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colour options. Google is also reported to launch the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger, and this is expected to be priced at $79 (roughly Rs. 6,000).

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro specifications (confirmed and expected)

On the specifications front, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are confirmed to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC — optimised for efficiency but said to be 80 percent faster than the Pixel 5 with its Snapdragon 765G SoC — paired with the Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 6 Pro is reported to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The vanilla Pixel 6 will reportedly get a 6.4-inch OLED display. Both smartphones are tipped to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and have IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Both Pixel smartphones will run Android 12 and will get some Google-exclusive features. Leaks claim that the Pixel 6 Pro will get a 512GB onboard storage variant in Australia and the US exclusively.

Past leaks suggest that both the phones are said to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor — said to capture 150 percent more light than the previous Pixel smartphones - along with 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. The Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly get an additional telephoto lens that is capable of 4x optical zoom —further extended to 20x using Super Res Zoom. Camera features on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reportedly include a Magic Eraser feature that removes people and other unwanted objects from a photograph.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are reported to support 30W wired fast charging. As for wireless charging, the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to support 23W fast charging while the Pixel 6 is said to offer 21W fast charging. Commercial ads leaked recently claim the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may come with Live Translation of conversations, messages, and pictures even without Internet. The phones may also come with Security Hub for additional security. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro phones are tipped to receive four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Price, Pixel 6 Specifications, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 PRo Price, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
Realme Q3s Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch

Related Stories

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price and Specifications
