Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Surfaces Online; Launch Date Tipped Once More

Google Pixel 6 is speculated to launch on October 19.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 September 2021 18:09 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by Google's Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 sale day is said to be October 28
  • Telstra is giving users an incentive if they show an interest in Pixel 6
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video seems to be of a prototype device

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship smartphones were earlier speculated to launch on October 19, with sales beginning on October 28. A Reddit user has now shared a screenshot that shows an advertisement run by an Australian telecom provider corroborating the aforementioned launch date. Furthermore, a hands-on video of the Google Pixel 6 Pro has also surfaced online that shows the design of the smartphone. The video, however, is speculated to be of a prototype device.

Reddit user (u/HuyThien) shared a screenshot of an advertisement of the Google Pixel 6 run by Australian telecom provider Telstra. In the advertisement, Telstra is shown offering customers an incentive — a sports experience at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia — if they "register an interest" before October 19. The offer, presumably, ends when the smartphone is unveiled. Users can register for the offer on the Telstra website.

Earlier evidence that points towards the October 19 launch date for the Google Pixel 6 series launch is an Instagram post from Made By Google (@madebygoogle). The image shared in the post was a play on Drake's latest album 'Certified Lover Boy.' The Instagram post shows 12 Google Pixel 6 smartphones laid out in a 4x3 grid and has the caption 'Certified Pixel Lover.' The smartphones have the date "Tuesday 19" and October 19 also falls on a Tuesday. It should be noted that Google hasn't yet provided any official launch or sale date for the upcoming phones.

A hands-on video of the Google Pixel 6 Pro has also been shared by YouTuber M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday). The video seems to be of a prototype device since the logo on the back panel seems a little skewed. The smartphone's display is shown to get thin bezels and chin with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The right spine is shown with the power button and a volume rocker. At the back, the phone is seen carrying a triple rear camera setup mounted horizontally on a camera island and an LED flash.

The Pixel 6 series has a dual-tone design. Its camera module is a protruding strip, which Google calls the camera bar, which runs across the width of the phones and houses bigger sensors compared to the previous generation Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 6 series specifications (expected)

Google has confirmed that its latest Pixel devices will run the company's in-house chip called Google Tensor. A recent report claimed that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature 33W fast charging. The phones were earlier said to also pack support for 23W wireless fast charging.

The Pixel 6 series is also said to debut with a Live Translate feature that will translate captions, messages, text detected in the camera viewfinder, and act as an interpreter based on the language chosen by the user. The phone is also speculated to get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
