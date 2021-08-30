Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are confirmed to be powered by Google’s own SoC called Tensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 August 2021 13:02 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13

Pixel 6 to have a dual rear camera setup while Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 series to have a camera strip running across the back panel
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to have identical design, differ in sizes
  • Google has not made any announcement regarding launch date

Google's upcoming Pixel 6 range is all set to launch in the fall, but the tech giant is yet to announce an official launch date. A fresh leak predicts a launch date for these new Google phones. The Pixel 6 series will include the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models and these phones are likely to have a dual-tone design with a camera strip running across the back panel housing multiple sensors. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are confirmed to be powered by Google's own Tensor SoC.

Chinese tipster Bald Panda (translated) has leaked a possible launch date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The tipster claims that the two Google phones may launch on September 13 - a day before the rumoured Apple launch event. Google has not made any announcement about the launch date in an official capacity. Pricing and availability details will be revealed whenever the launch happens. Google has confirmed a fall release for the Pixel 6 series, but is yet to announce an exact date.

September seems to be packed with important launch events not only from Apple and Google, but from other vendors like Xiaomi and Huawei as well. The tipster claims that Xiaomi may introduced the Mi 11T series on September 15 and the Huawei Nova 9 press conference may be held on September 29.

Google made the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official earlier this month, confirming that the two phones will be powered by the company's own custom SoC called Tensor. The overall design of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the same, with the difference being their screen size, camera lenses, and a few features. The Pixel 6 series still carries the dual-tone design with a camera bar at the back panel. The Pro model features a polished aluminium frame while the non-Pro model comes with a matte aluminium finish. Pixel 6 will feature a dual rear camera setup while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup. In terms of software, the Pixel 6 series will run Android 12 with Material You design.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Specifications, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications, Pixel, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X70 Series Launch Date Set for September 9: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  3. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  5. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
  6. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today
  8. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  9. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  10. Google Pay Said to Offer Fixed Deposit Facility in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
  2. Realme to Launch First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 in India Soon, Realme 8s Expected
  3. Baidu Says Its Robocar Has Achieved L5 Autonomy, Won’t Need a Human to Operate
  4. Twitter User Asks if Elon Musk Is an Alien: See His Hilarious Reply
  5. OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
  7. Vivo X70 Series Launch Date Set for September 9: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Signals Competition Concerns Over Nvidia-Arm Deal: Report
  9. Microsoft Exposed Cloud Database: Researchers, Cybersecurity Agency Urge Users to Change Digital Access Keys
  10. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Moved to Thursday, September 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com