Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13

Google's upcoming Pixel 6 range is all set to launch in the fall, but the tech giant is yet to announce an official launch date. A fresh leak predicts a launch date for these new Google phones. The Pixel 6 series will include the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models and these phones are likely to have a dual-tone design with a camera strip running across the back panel housing multiple sensors. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are confirmed to be powered by Google's own Tensor SoC.

Chinese tipster Bald Panda (translated) has leaked a possible launch date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The tipster claims that the two Google phones may launch on September 13 - a day before the rumoured Apple launch event. Google has not made any announcement about the launch date in an official capacity. Pricing and availability details will be revealed whenever the launch happens. Google has confirmed a fall release for the Pixel 6 series, but is yet to announce an exact date.

September seems to be packed with important launch events not only from Apple and Google, but from other vendors like Xiaomi and Huawei as well. The tipster claims that Xiaomi may introduced the Mi 11T series on September 15 and the Huawei Nova 9 press conference may be held on September 29.

Google made the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official earlier this month, confirming that the two phones will be powered by the company's own custom SoC called Tensor. The overall design of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the same, with the difference being their screen size, camera lenses, and a few features. The Pixel 6 series still carries the dual-tone design with a camera bar at the back panel. The Pro model features a polished aluminium frame while the non-Pro model comes with a matte aluminium finish. Pixel 6 will feature a dual rear camera setup while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup. In terms of software, the Pixel 6 series will run Android 12 with Material You design.