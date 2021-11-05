Technology News
loading

Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking

Pixel 6 Pro achieved an overall score of 135 points on DxOMark.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2021 10:49 IST
Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking

Pixel 6 Pro is ahead of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of exposure and texture

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 Pro is lauded for good detail in brightly lit, and indoor images
  • Pixel 6 Pro is said to offer good shadow detail and contrast
  • Pixel 6 Pro is said to offer accurate autofocus in bright light

Google Pixel 6 Pro has undergone DxOMark camera testing and has achieved an overall score of 135 points. The Pixel 6 Pro has ranked sixth in smartphone ranking, just below the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro. The Google Pixel 6 Pro scored 143 in photo, 71 in zoom and 115 in video segments. The Pixel 6 Pro is lauded for its good detail in bright light and indoor images, as well as in video. It is said to offer good shadow detail and contrast and fast and accurate autofocus in bright light and indoor conditions.

DxOMark has published a detailed camera review of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The review says that the handset from Google delivers ‘outstanding photo performance and great video quality.' It has a new 4x telephoto lens and also does very well in the zoom category. The Pixel 6 Pro is ahead of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of exposure and texture. DxOMark says the camera is very reliable and a big step forward from previous Pixel models that had to rely on smaller sensors and less processing power.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also appreciated for its excellent detail in long range tele shots and effective video stabilisation. It comes with good exposure and wide dynamic range in video. DxOMark says Pixel 6 Pro offers not so good depth of field results in blurry background subjects in group shots. The review also discovers noise in indoor and low-light images and errors and instabilities in depth estimation and bokeh shots. Also, the Pixel 6 Pro reportedly does not offer bokeh blur effect preview. Even the ultra-wide camera is not as wide as the competition, the review notes.

In the full review DxOMark also says that there were also colour instabilities and noise in video shooting and occasionally, there was unstable video autofocus, especially in low light.

Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6 Pro, Google, DXOMARK
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Brings Subscription to Groups in Major Push to Woo Creators
Bitcoin Payments for New York Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, Says Will Make City ‘Centre of Cryptocurrency Industry’

Related Stories

Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  5. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  6. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. Eternals: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  8. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Remain Stable With Minor Gains, Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  10. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate With Detachable Keyboard, OLED Screen Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million
  2. Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
  3. Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
  4. Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers
  5. Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
  6. WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
  7. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent as Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  8. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
  9. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched
  10. iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com