Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking

Google Pixel 6 Pro has undergone DxOMark camera testing and has achieved an overall score of 135 points. The Pixel 6 Pro has ranked sixth in smartphone ranking, just below the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro. The Google Pixel 6 Pro scored 143 in photo, 71 in zoom and 115 in video segments. The Pixel 6 Pro is lauded for its good detail in bright light and indoor images, as well as in video. It is said to offer good shadow detail and contrast and fast and accurate autofocus in bright light and indoor conditions.

DxOMark has published a detailed camera review of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The review says that the handset from Google delivers ‘outstanding photo performance and great video quality.' It has a new 4x telephoto lens and also does very well in the zoom category. The Pixel 6 Pro is ahead of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of exposure and texture. DxOMark says the camera is very reliable and a big step forward from previous Pixel models that had to rely on smaller sensors and less processing power.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also appreciated for its excellent detail in long range tele shots and effective video stabilisation. It comes with good exposure and wide dynamic range in video. DxOMark says Pixel 6 Pro offers not so good depth of field results in blurry background subjects in group shots. The review also discovers noise in indoor and low-light images and errors and instabilities in depth estimation and bokeh shots. Also, the Pixel 6 Pro reportedly does not offer bokeh blur effect preview. Even the ultra-wide camera is not as wide as the competition, the review notes.

In the full review DxOMark also says that there were also colour instabilities and noise in video shooting and occasionally, there was unstable video autofocus, especially in low light.