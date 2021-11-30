Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro users seem to be facing issues with DJI cameras and drones. As per a report, some Pixel users are unable to see the live video feed on the current versions of the DJI Fly and Mimo apps. The complaints are cropping up on social media and DJI support forums. The company has advised people to use a compatible mobile device. They also say that Pixel 6 is undergoing compatibility testing and users should reinstall the apps for use with drone cameras.

First reported by Android Police, the problem is said to be due to a bug or incompatibility. As per the complaints on DJI forum, spotted by XDADevelopers, the app on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones “connect fine”, however, there is no picture/ live feed from the camera.

On DJI forum, a ‘Super Moderator' has advised those who are experiencing problems to “try using a different recommended mobile device” to see if the issue persists. The moderator also says that Google Pixel 6 Pro “is not recommended” for the said DJI application (Fly App 1.4.12). A user on Twitter also posted the problem of getting a blank screen.

DJI's official support account on Twitter earlier said that Pixel 6 is still undergoing compatibility testing. It has also asked affected users to “reinstall the DJI Fly app from the official website and try again”.

There is no information about the nature of the bug that is apparently causing this problem. Folks at XDADevelopers suggest that since the problem is largely the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users, there could be a conflict between DJI's live video encoding and custom CPU and GPU architecture of Google Tensor SoC.