Pixel 6 Users Report Compatibility Issues With DJI Drone Cameras, Company Advises Reinstalling Apps

Users say they are unable to see live video feed on DJI apps.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 November 2021 18:18 IST
Pixel 6 Users Report Compatibility Issues With DJI Drone Cameras, Company Advises Reinstalling Apps

Photo Credit: Google

Reports hint at compatibility issue between DJI apps and Google’s Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Users told to use a different mobile device
  • The problem could be due to a bug, reports say
  • Pixel 6 is undergoing compatibility testing, say DJI

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro users seem to be facing issues with DJI cameras and drones. As per a report, some Pixel users are unable to see the live video feed on the current versions of the DJI Fly and Mimo apps. The complaints are cropping up on social media and DJI support forums. The company has advised people to use a compatible mobile device. They also say that Pixel 6 is undergoing compatibility testing and users should reinstall the apps for use with drone cameras.

First reported by Android Police, the problem is said to be due to a bug or incompatibility. As per the complaints on DJI forum, spotted by XDADevelopers, the app on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones “connect fine”, however, there is no picture/ live feed from the camera.

On DJI forum, a ‘Super Moderator' has advised those who are experiencing problems to “try using a different recommended mobile device” to see if the issue persists. The moderator also says that Google Pixel 6 Pro “is not recommended” for the said DJI application (Fly App 1.4.12). A user on Twitter also posted the problem of getting a blank screen.

DJI's official support account on Twitter earlier said that Pixel 6 is still undergoing compatibility testing. It has also asked affected users to “reinstall the DJI Fly app from the official website and try again”.

There is no information about the nature of the bug that is apparently causing this problem. Folks at XDADevelopers suggest that since the problem is largely the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users, there could be a conflict between DJI's live video encoding and custom CPU and GPU architecture of Google Tensor SoC.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, DJI, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Netflix India December 2021 Releases: Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More

