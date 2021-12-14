Technology News
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December Feature Drop With Digital Car Key Support Rolling Out: Report

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December Feature Drop was announced last week.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 December 2021 12:47 IST
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December Feature Drop With Digital Car Key Support Rolling Out: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will be getting digital car key support in certain regions

Highlights
  • Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro also getting car crash detection in some regions
  • Quick Tap to Snap feature will be available on the lock screen
  • Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro were launched on October 19

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are reportedly receiving the December Feature Drop update that was announced last week. The latest Pixel Feature Drop brings new features like digital car key support in certain regions, Quick Tap to Snap, along with improvements like Now Playing and Recorder. Furthermore, Google is also extending support for car crash detection to three new regions as a part of the Pixel Feature Drop. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also getting a Conversation Mode accessibility feature along with new wallpapers.

As per a report by Android Police, Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has begun rolling out for users. The Feature Drop was announced last week and Google had mentioned that it will roll it out beginning next week but had not specified any date. The publication reported that it had to turn on notifications from a post on the company's Japanese forum and from there they received the December 13 rollout date.

If Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have not started receiving the update, they can head to Google Play services website to get factory images and OTA files. Users should be careful and download the right file as there are separate files for US and EMEA carriers, as well as all other users.

The latest Pixel Feature Drop was announced last week and detailed all the new and upcoming features the latest flagship smartphones from Google will get. One of the first features coming to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones is support for digital car key. This will allow owners of select 2020-2022 BMW models in certain countries to lock, unlock, and start their cars using their phones. In addition, Google is also extending support for car crash detection to France, Italy, and Taiwan as a part of the update.

Furthermore, Pixel 4a 5G and newer Pixel smartphones will be getting a new Quick Tap to Snap feature on the lock screen. Google claims this will make Pixel smartphones "the fastest phone to take a snap". Google has also added support for a Conversation Mode, but it is an early-stage accessibility feature at the moment. This feature is said to amplify the voices of people talking to the users of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones to help users with hearing difficulties.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel Feature Drop, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
