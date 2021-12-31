Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 update has been paused due to reports of call drops, the company has said. The technology giant has said that they have identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. Google's newest phones have been at the centre of controversy because of various glitches on the software front. Since the phones' launch in October, various users of the newest Pixel smartphones have been complaining of issues.

With a statement on its support page acknowledging the problem, Google said it has identified a fix to the problem that various Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users reported regarding call drops or disconnection. It also said that the fix will be rolled out in a software update by late January, and it will “include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December”. This means that users will get features such as digital car key support in certain regions, Quick Tap to Snap, improvements in Now Playing feature and Recorder.

If you are among those who have installed the update and are not experiencing any problem related to mobile connectivity issues, you can continue using the phone. Google says those Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro who are hit by the issue can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and perform a factory reset. “Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version,” the company notes.

Recently, a few Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users reportedly complained of random cracks appearing on their smartphones. The report suggests that a larger number of Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones users may have been affected as compared to the vanilla Pixel 6 variant. The company also temporarily disabled two Assistant-enabled features, Hold For Me and Call Screen, on Pixel 6 smartphones.