Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 Update Paused Amid Call Drop Issues

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones to get the fix by late January.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 December 2021 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get all December features in the January update

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 new features include Quick Tap to Snap
  • Some users experiencing random cracks on their phones
  • Google has temporarily disabled two Assistant-enabled features

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 update has been paused due to reports of call drops, the company has said. The technology giant has said that they have identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. Google's newest phones have been at the centre of controversy because of various glitches on the software front. Since the phones' launch in October, various users of the newest Pixel smartphones have been complaining of issues.

With a statement on its support page acknowledging the problem, Google said it has identified a fix to the problem that various Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users reported regarding call drops or disconnection. It also said that the fix will be rolled out in a software update by late January, and it will “include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December”. This means that users will get features such as digital car key support in certain regions, Quick Tap to Snap, improvements in Now Playing feature and Recorder.

If you are among those who have installed the update and are not experiencing any problem related to mobile connectivity issues, you can continue using the phone. Google says those Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro who are hit by the issue can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and perform a factory reset. “Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version,” the company notes.

Recently, a few Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users reportedly complained of random cracks appearing on their smartphones. The report suggests that a larger number of Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones users may have been affected as compared to the vanilla Pixel 6 variant. The company also temporarily disabled two Assistant-enabled features, Hold For Me and Call Screen, on Pixel 6 smartphones.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Render Leak Suggests S Pen Support; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Colours Tipped

