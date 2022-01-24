Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Series' 'At a Glance' Widget Getting New Settings for Fitness, Bedtime: Report

The new settings for Google Pixel 6 series' At a Glance widget said to be available with update 13.1.16.29.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 January 2022 16:53 IST
Google Pixel 6 Series' 'At a Glance' Widget Getting New Settings for Fitness, Bedtime: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mishaal Rahman

Google's At a Glance is currently only getting Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, and Fitness settings

Highlights
  • At a Glance fitness setting said to show data from Adidas Running, Strava
  • It also gets an option to hide sensitive information on lockscreen
  • At a Glance widget is available for the Pixel Launcher

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are reportedly receiving a new update for the "At a Glance" widget. The update is said to bring bedtime and fitness settings for users. The new settings for At a Glance are said to be a part of the January update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The new update for the At a Glance widget — part of the January update — brings many options such as Doorbell, Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, and more.

According to Android analyst Mishaal Rahman, users of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be getting some new settings for the At a Glance widget for the Pixel launcher. At the moment, users will reportedly be getting toggles for Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, and Fitness settings. The Fitness setting is said to show data from Adidas Running and Strava. It is being speculated that the Fitness setting will support other fitness apps as well. At a Glance also has an option to hide sensitive information on the lockscreen.

Android Police reports that these new settings should be available through update 13.1.16.29 for Google app on Pixel 6 series smartphones. The settings are said to be active by default and users can check them by tapping and holding on the At a Glance widget and selecting Preferences in the pop-up menu.

Rahman first shared the update for At a Glance earlier this month. The widget is available through update 13.0.6.29 for the Google app. The update is said to get toggles for Doorbell, Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, Fitness, Connected devices, Flashlight, and Safety check. At the time, Rahman mentioned that only the Doorbell setting for the widget was working as a part of a server-side update.

As per some screenshots shared by Rahman, the At a Glance widget, when connected to a Google Nest doorbell shows a preview of the visitor as well as a notification on the smartphone when the bell rings. There is no information when the other settings will become active for Google Pixel 6 users. The update is expected to rollout to all users soon.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google At a Glance, Google At a Glance Widget, Google Pixel Launcher
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Swiggy Raises $700 Million in Funding Round Led by Invesco, Other Investors

Google Pixel 6 Series' 'At a Glance' Widget Getting New Settings for Fitness, Bedtime: Report
