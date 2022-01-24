Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are reportedly receiving a new update for the "At a Glance" widget. The update is said to bring bedtime and fitness settings for users. The new settings for At a Glance are said to be a part of the January update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The new update for the At a Glance widget — part of the January update — brings many options such as Doorbell, Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, and more.

According to Android analyst Mishaal Rahman, users of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be getting some new settings for the At a Glance widget for the Pixel launcher. At the moment, users will reportedly be getting toggles for Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, and Fitness settings. The Fitness setting is said to show data from Adidas Running and Strava. It is being speculated that the Fitness setting will support other fitness apps as well. At a Glance also has an option to hide sensitive information on the lockscreen.

Android Police reports that these new settings should be available through update 13.1.16.29 for Google app on Pixel 6 series smartphones. The settings are said to be active by default and users can check them by tapping and holding on the At a Glance widget and selecting Preferences in the pop-up menu.

Rahman first shared the update for At a Glance earlier this month. The widget is available through update 13.0.6.29 for the Google app. The update is said to get toggles for Doorbell, Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, Fitness, Connected devices, Flashlight, and Safety check. At the time, Rahman mentioned that only the Doorbell setting for the widget was working as a part of a server-side update.

As per some screenshots shared by Rahman, the At a Glance widget, when connected to a Google Nest doorbell shows a preview of the visitor as well as a notification on the smartphone when the bell rings. There is no information when the other settings will become active for Google Pixel 6 users. The update is expected to rollout to all users soon.