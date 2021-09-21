Google Pixel 6 series will reportedly become available for pre-orders starting October 19 with sales beginning October 28. Ahead of its launch, a couple of reports state that the upcoming Pixel smartphone series will feature 33W wired fast charging and a Live Translate feature — that may also be available on other Pixel smartphones running Android 12. The report also states that even though Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will support 33W fast charging, Google will not ship the smartphones with a 33W charger in the box.

As per sources cited by XDA Developers, Google will add support for 33W fast charging to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The publication has also shared some regulatory labels for the Pixel smartphones that Google reportedly submitted to Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC). The charging label shows that the soon-to-be-launched Pixel smartphones will support 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 9V/3A (27W), and 11V/3A (33W) charging speeds.

A report from August also stated that the Pixel smartphones will be shipped without a 33W charging brick. Another report had suggested 23W wireless charging support.

XDA Developers have also reported about a Live Translate feature, which is said to debut with the Pixel 6 series but may also be available for other Pixel smartphones running Android 12. The Live Translate feature will reportedly translate captions, messages, text detected in the camera viewfinder, and act as an interpreter based on the language chosen by the user.

The report shows how to set up the Live Translate feature on Android 12 — found under Settings > System. The settings show a toggle for turning the feature on or off. It is also said to give users the option to choose the language a user wants the translation in and if they want to download the language pack over mobile Internet. There are more than 50 languages that are said to support the Live Translate feature.