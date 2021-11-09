Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 6 Pro Charges Much Slower Than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Tests Show

Google Pixel 6 Pro takes about 111 minutes to fully charge its 5,000mAh battery.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 November 2021 17:11 IST
Google Pixel 6 Pro Charges Much Slower Than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Tests Show

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro has less temperature post fast-charging
  • It takes 49 minutes more to charge as compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Both phones have 5,000mAh batteries

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro offer a low charging speed with peak power of 22W, tests have shown. The Pro variant juices up at a considerably slower speed as compared to Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra when charged with Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS), as per a report. Both these phones have 5,000mAh battery capacity but the offering by the South Korean company draws more power to reduce the time needed to fully charge the smartphone. The report also claims that both Pixel 6 series smartphones offer an average of just 13W over a full cycle.

As per tests run and reported by Android Authority, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can draw a maximum of 22W power when they are charged with Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS). The tests pitted Google Pixel 6 Pro against Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which drew 25W power from the same charger. The tests also showed that Google Pixel Pro takes about 111 minutes to fully charge its 5,000mAh battery whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra fully juices up in 62 minutes — 49 minutes faster.

The report further talks about average power over full cycle. Google Pixel 6 Pro draws the peak 22W power until 50 percent charge is complete, taking about 31 minutes to juice up. This is in line with Google's claim of “up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS),” Post 50 percent, the tests show that the Google phone draws 15W power at around 62 percent battery capacity, drops to 12W by 75 percent capacity, and hits 2.5W by the time the battery is full — averaging 13W over a full cycle. In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pulls a peak power of 28W before reducing it at the 50 percent mark. Post 50 percent, the phone draws 20W power till 85 percent mark, and 6W for the last 15 percent, the report says.

However, there is a trade-off in terms of temperature. During the first 50 percent charging, Google Pixel 6 Pro's temperature hits a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. It subsequently drops to about 25 degrees Celsius in a probable move to not strain the battery. The temperature of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, hovers around 35 degrees Celsius for up to 50 percent and above 30 degrees Celsius for the remaining charge cycle.

Meanwhile, various media reports imply that Google Pixel 6 series support a maximum of up to 30W charging and the company might have done some misleading marketing in this respect. Gadgets 360 searched for this claim on Google's support page and Pixel 6 tech specifications page but couldn't find it. Google only claims that the Pixel 6 phones can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with Google 30W USB-C charger. We have reached out to Google for clarification. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Netflix Rolling Out TikTok-Like ‘Kids Clip’ Feature for Younger Viewers
WhatsApp Spotted Integrating Novi Digital Wallet for Global Payment Transfers

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6 Pro Charges Much Slower Than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Tests Show
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets
  2. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  3. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Teased, Price Confirmed
  6. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch Globally Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Vivo V23e With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched
  8. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Causing Severe Burns
  2. Elon Musk’s Tesla Testing Dogecoin Payments Under 'Shiba' Code-Name, Source Code Allegedly Reveals
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Integrating Novi Digital Wallet for Global Payment Transfers
  4. Google Pixel 6 Pro Charges Much Slower Than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Tests Show
  5. Netflix Rolling Out TikTok-Like ‘Kids Clip’ Feature for Younger Viewers
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra May Launch in China as Moto Edge X, Specifications Surface Online
  7. EU Commission to Be Sole Enforcer of Tech Rules, EU Countries Agree
  8. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says Beefed Up EU Tech Rules Could Be Global Standard
  9. NASA Shares Stunning Image of X-Shaped Red Rectangle Nebula
  10. Zimbabwe Mulls Legalising Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender, Consultations With Private Sector Underway
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com