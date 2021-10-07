Google Pixel 6 price and specifications have apparently been leaked by a German retailer through promotional material posted online. The new Google Pixel phone is coming along with the Pixel 6 Pro later this month. As per the details appeared on the promotional material, the Pixel 6 will come with features including dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition technology. The smartphone could also be available with a pre-order promotion in Europe that is said to run until October 27.

As spotted by tech writer Nils Ahrensmeier, German retail chain Saturn has purportedly leaked the pricing and specifications of the Google Pixel 6 ahead of its official launch. A promotional flyer has been created by the retailer that suggests the details.

Seems like the German Retailer "Mediamarkt" spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and confirms the 649 Price.

Source: https://t.co/H2wXIX8Lz4 pic.twitter.com/SvZMZiYIdL — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) October 6, 2021

Google Pixel 6 price (expected)

The Google Pixel 6 price will be set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the material shared by Saturn suggests. The surfaced pricing aligns with what a YouTuber had recently leaked. There would also be a pre-order offer running from October 19–27 under which customers would be eligible to receive Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 worth of EUR 279.99 (roughly Rs. 24,200) for free, as per the flyer.

Google Pixel 6 specifications (expected)

Alongside the pricing, the promotional material suggests some key specifications of the Google Pixel 6. The phone appears to have a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is also said to have a 4,620mAh battery and include a fingerprint sensor that could be embedded inside the display. Further, the material mentions that the Pixel 6 comes with facial recognition. This could be through a new sensor available at the front.

Google will launch the Pixel 6 — alongside the Pixel 6 Pro — at an event on October 19. Meanwhile, more rumours and leaks are likely to appear and suggest what we can expect from the next-generation Pixel flagship.