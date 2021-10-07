Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 6 Price, Specifications Suggested by German Retailer Ahead of October 19 Launch

Google Pixel 6 Price, Specifications Suggested by German Retailer Ahead of October 19 Launch

Google Pixel 6 price may be set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, German retail chain Saturn suggested.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 October 2021 10:59 IST
Google Pixel 6 Price, Specifications Suggested by German Retailer Ahead of October 19 Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 6 launch is set for October 19

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 price has appeared in promotional material
  • The new Pixel phone said to include facial recognition technology
  • Google Pixel 6 may be available for pre-orders until October 27

Google Pixel 6 price and specifications have apparently been leaked by a German retailer through promotional material posted online. The new Google Pixel phone is coming along with the Pixel 6 Pro later this month. As per the details appeared on the promotional material, the Pixel 6 will come with features including dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition technology. The smartphone could also be available with a pre-order promotion in Europe that is said to run until October 27.

As spotted by tech writer Nils Ahrensmeier, German retail chain Saturn has purportedly leaked the pricing and specifications of the Google Pixel 6 ahead of its official launch. A promotional flyer has been created by the retailer that suggests the details.

 

Google Pixel 6 price (expected)

The Google Pixel 6 price will be set at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the material shared by Saturn suggests. The surfaced pricing aligns with what a YouTuber had recently leaked. There would also be a pre-order offer running from October 19–27 under which customers would be eligible to receive Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 worth of EUR 279.99 (roughly Rs. 24,200) for free, as per the flyer.

Google Pixel 6 specifications (expected)

Alongside the pricing, the promotional material suggests some key specifications of the Google Pixel 6. The phone appears to have a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is also said to have a 4,620mAh battery and include a fingerprint sensor that could be embedded inside the display. Further, the material mentions that the Pixel 6 comes with facial recognition. This could be through a new sensor available at the front.

Google will launch the Pixel 6 — alongside the Pixel 6 Pro — at an event on October 19. Meanwhile, more rumours and leaks are likely to appear and suggest what we can expect from the next-generation Pixel flagship.

It's Google I/O time on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6 price, Google Pixel 6 specifications, Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6, Google, Saturn
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge Over NFC Chip, May Lead to Opening Up Payment System to Rivals

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6 Price, Specifications Suggested by German Retailer Ahead of October 19 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  3. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  4. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Review
  5. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  9. Watch the First Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Testing Prompts That Warns Users if a Conversation Could Get ‘Heated or Intense’
  2. Pegasus Spyware: NSO Ended Contract With UAE Over Dubai Leader's Hacking
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  4. Google Pixel 6 Price, Specifications Suggested by German Retailer Ahead of October 19 Launch
  5. Reliance Jio Offers Unlimited Two-Day Complimentary Plan to Affected Users After Outage
  6. Facebook Slows Down New Product Rollouts, Puts Some Work on Existing Products on Hold: Report
  7. Apple Said to Face EU Antitrust Charge Over NFC Chip, May Lead to Opening Up Payment System to Rivals
  8. Twitter to Sell Mobile Advertisement Unit MoPub for $1 Billion
  9. Twitch Breach: Anonymous Hacker Claims to Have Leaked Data
  10. Acer Launches Six New Windows 11 Laptops in India, Unveils 3 Additional Models Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com