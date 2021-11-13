Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Reportedly Getting Heart Rate Tracking Feature; Magic Eraser Tool Said to Be Getting Erased

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a already have heart rate and respiratory tracking features.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 November 2021 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Pixel 6 users are reporting that the latest Google Photos update removed the Magic Eraser tool

Highlights
  • New tracking features can be found in the Google Fit app
  • Pixel 6 users can look for them by going to Vitals option
  • Google confirmed it is working to bring Magic Eraser tool back

Google is reportedly bringing heart rate tracking and respiratory tracking features on the Pixel 6 via the Google Fit app. These features were available on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a for a while, and now Pixel 6 owners can reportedly take advantage of them too. It is said to be out of “early access” phase, meaning a broad rollout is underway. Separately, few Pixel 6 users are reporting the removal of the Magic Eraser tool after the latest Google Photos update. Again, this seems to have affected only a few users as the update rollout has been stopped.

9to5Google reports that Google Pixel 6 units are now getting heart rate and respiratory tracking features via the Google Fit app. The app uses the phone's camera to measure heart rate and respiratory rate. Google reportedly warns that this feature is “not for medical use” and that it is “being fine-tuned and may be removed.” The report adds that while testing the heart rate tracking feature, its results were accurate and matched that of a Fitbit tracker and a Pixel 5 in a “well-lit area.” However, the reading was roughly off by 30 beats per minute in a darker room.

On Google Fit, Pixel 6 users can check if they've received the feature by going to Browse > Vitals. The two cards will appear at the bottom of the Home tab.

In addition, Some Pixel 6 users are reporting that the Magic Eraser tool was removed after the latest Google Photos app update. This feature lets users remove unwanted objects from photos. However, according to Android Central, the Google Photos app version 5.67 has removed the useful feature for several Pixel 6 users. The rollout of this update has reportedly been stopped and those who haven't updated their Google Photos app can still use the Magic Eraser tool on their Pixel 6.

Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi told The Verge that the company has “identified an issue early in the rollout of [its] latest Photos update and are providing a fix shortly.”

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Photos, Respiratory Tracking, Google Fit, Heart Rate Monitoring, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
