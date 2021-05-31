Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped, Include Gimbal-Like Stabilisation, Samsung Sensor

Google Pixel 6 smartphones are said to feature a custom NPU and ISP with better performance than the Google Pixel 5.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2021 14:24 IST
Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped, Include Gimbal-Like Stabilisation, Samsung Sensor

Photo Credit: Digit

Google Pixel 6 series is said to have two smartphones

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 6 may have custom NPU and ISP
  • The smartphone is said to offer great video performance
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro may have a periscope lens

Google Pixel 6 camera information has been leaked, and the flagship is said to come with several improvements in terms of image signal processor (ISP) and video recording, as per a tipster. Unlike last year, Google is expected to launch two smartphones -- vanilla Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro -- in the Pixel 6 flagship series this year. Past reports have already claimed that both the phones will have a multi camera setup, and the Pro variant will come equipped with three rear cameras.

A tipster who goes by the name Tron has claimed in a tweet that the “Pixel 6” smartphone will have several improvements in the camera department overall. Without explicitly mentioning whether they are talking about the vanilla Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, the tipster says that the “Pixel 6” will offer Gimbal-like steady cam mode, which we have already seen in multiple smartphones by Vivo, as well as in the LG Wing.

Furthermore, the tipster says that the Pixel 6 will have a “bigger Samsung sensor, Google custom NPU (neural processing unit) and ISP” which will perform better than last year's Pixel 5 smartphone. Tron also claims that the smartphone by Google will also bring along “big improvements” in the video department. Google has been praised for its point-and-shoot, portrait, as well as Night Sight photography, but has lagged behind the competition in terms of video performance.

It is to be noted that Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones is said to be powered by its own ‘GS101' silicon, which is codenamed Whitechapel, and has been developed with the help of Samsung. Having a Samsung smartphone camera sensor is speculated to provide better hardware-software optimisation, something that we have already seen on past Pixel smartphones.

Renders leaked earlier indicate the Google Pixel 6 will feature two rear cameras and Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a triple rear camera setup, including a periscope lens. A report also shows colour combination similarity between the Google Pixel 6 smartphones and Pixel Watch.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
