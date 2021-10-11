Technology News
Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch, Shows 4,614mAh Battery

Leaked Pixel 6 video shows the entire assembly process of the smartphone in details.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 October 2021 16:24 IST
Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch, Shows 4,614mAh Battery

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Zeus Olympus

Google Pixel 6’s leaked assembly video shows its battery capacity

Highlights
  • Pixel 6 assembly video shows design of the upcoming smartphone
  • Google Pixel 6 is seen to feature matte sides
  • Google Pixel 6 launch date is set for October 19

Google Pixel 6 series, which includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models, is gearing up for launch on October 19. Ahead of the official debut, an assembly video of the Pixel 6 smartphone has surfaced online, showing the design and specifications of the handset. In the video, the Pixel 6 is seen to feature matte sides and sport a 4,614mAh battery. Earlier, two videos showing how to assemble and disassemble the Pixel 6 Pro appeared on YouTube but have been removed by Google.

Posted on YouTube by the Zeus Olympus channel on October 9, the Pixel 6 assembly video gives a glimpse of the design of the upcoming smartphone. The Pixel 6 assembly video doesn't include any voiceovers but it displays highlights and notes to guide the process. It shows the steps for putting together and taking apart a Pixel 6 handset. The video begins with the bottom microphone assembly and pictures are added to aid the process. The video shows matte side rails of the handset while inserting the SIM tray. The battery is shown as 4,614mAh/17.81Whr.

Earlier, two videos showing the assembly and disassembly of Google Pixel 6 Pro were posted on YouTube. However, Google reportedly dismissed these two videos with a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown.

As mentioned, Google will unveil the Pixel 6 along with the Pixel 6 Pro as its new flagship phones on October 19. The launch event will take place at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

Both Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is said to be powered by Tensor SoC. The handsets may come in dual-tone designs. The Pixel 6 Pro could feature triple rear cameras, while the regular Pixel 6 will have a dual rear camera setup.

Google Pixel 6 is reported to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ flat screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 Pro is said to carry a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Past leaks also suggested that both new Google Pixel phones could come with 33W fast charging support.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 series, Google Pixel 6 Launch, Google Pixel 6 specifications, Google Pixel 6 Teardown
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y20T With Extended RAM 2.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

