Google Pixel 5a Spotted on FCC Ahead of Rumoured August Launch

Google Pixel 5a has been listed on FCC with model numbers G1F8F, GR0M2, and G4S1M.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 July 2021 11:44 IST
Google Pixel 5a is reported to be almost identical to the predecessor

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5a is likely to support 5G
  • Google Pixel 5a is reported to be an affordable model
  • Google is also anticipated to launch Pixel 6 series in October

Google Pixel 5a is expected to launch sometime next month, following the same time frame as the Google Pixel 4a. The affordable model is likely to support 5G and be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC as the Google Pixel 4a. Apart from 5G support, the next-gen affordable Pixel model is expected to see little change. In any case, the Google Pixel 5a has been spotted on FCC with two model numbers. One model is expected to be the North American variant, while the other is expected to launch in the rest of the world.

Tipster @cstark27 spotted the FCC listings first and posted about them on Twitter. The Google Pixel 5a has been listed with model number G1F8F, GR0M2, and G4S1M with the latter two listed with the same FCC ID A4RG4S1M. The G1F8F model comes with the FCC ID A4RG1F8F. All these models are said to be identical excerpt for different in network band support. More specifically, one model supports CDMA for the US region where Verizon operates, while the other one lacks CDMA support.

The FCC listing reveals little else apart from that. Previous reports claim that the Google Pixel 5a may be codenamed ‘Barbet' and it is largely expected to be similar to last year's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G handsets. While Google has not confirmed that it will launch the phone in India, an earlier report claimed that the handset was spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, suggesting its India arrival.

While Google Pixel 5a may arrive in August, the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are expected in October. The two handsets are said to be flagship models, powered by Google's own chipsets. They will run on Android 12 software and have a 50-megapixel main camera. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to have a triple camera setup at the back, whereas the Google Pixel 6 may have a dual camera setup.

Further reading: Google Pixel 5a, Google Pixel 5a Specifications, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
