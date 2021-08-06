Technology News
Google Pixel 5a Price Leaks, Launch Date Reportedly Set for August 26

Google Pixel 5a specifications have also been posted on the Web ahead of its official announcement.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 August 2021 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Google Pixel 5a specifications may include some upgrade over Pixel 4a

  • Google Pixel 5a price is reportedly set at $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400)
  • The Google phone is said to have Pixel 5 cameras at the back
  • Google confirmed Pixel 5a launch earlier this year

Google Pixel 5a price and launch date have been leaked on the Web. The Pixel 5a will come as the successor to the Pixel 4a that was launched last year — alongside the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. Google confirmed the development of the Pixel 5a while rebuking a report about its cancellation. The smartphone is rumoured to carry the same design language of last year's mid-range Pixel phone. But nonetheless, you could expect some upgrades — mainly on the display, camera, and the battery fronts.

Citing people familiar with the development, Jon Prosser of technology blog FrontPageTech.com has reported August 26 as the launch date of the Google Pixel 5a. He said that the phone would only be available for purchase online or physically available in Google Stores following its launch.

Google Pixel 5a price (expected)

Google Pixel 5a price will be set at $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400), Prosser has tipped on his site. The pricing is significantly higher if we compare it with the Pixel 4a that was launched at $349 (Rs. 31,999 in India) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, it is lower than the Google Pixel 4a (5G) that arrived at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000).

In April, Google confirmed that the Pixel 5a will be launched in the US and Japan. There is, however, no clarity on whether the phone would also come to other markets, including India.

Google Pixel 5a specifications (expected)

Prosser has also leaked some specifications of the Google Pixel 5a and these include a 6.4-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC — the latter is corroborating a previous report and is the same as on the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. The phone is also said to have 6GB of RAM and an IP67-certified build that would be available in a Mostly Black colour option. Considering some recently leaked renders, the phone appears to have a similar design of the existing Pixel phones and would nowhere align with the Pixel 6 models.

On the camera front, the tipster has claimed that the Pixel 5a would come with the same optics that were available on the Pixel 5. This means that there could be a dual rear camera setup, with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There is no information on the selfie camera, though the render posted online shows a single camera cutout at the front.

The Pixel 5a is also said to have a 4,650mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than the 3,140mAh pack available on the Pixel 4a. The smartphone could also come with a headphone jack.

Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 12
Jagmeet Singh
IBM, Institutions in India Join Hands to Develop Quantum Computing Skilling in India
