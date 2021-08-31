Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 5a Overheating and Touchscreen Issues Surface, Company Working on a Fix

Pixel 5a is said to be overheating for some users while recording 4K videos.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 August 2021 15:34 IST
Google Pixel 5a Overheating and Touchscreen Issues Surface, Company Working on a Fix

Pixel 5a users complain of touchscreen issues affecting the bottom half of the display

Highlights
  • Google has confirmed it is working to fix both issues
  • Pixel 5a overheating is caused by using the camera
  • Pixel 5a was launched earlier this month with Snapdragon 765G SoC

Google Pixel 5a users are reporting overheating and touchscreen issues with the phone. A number of people have taken to Twitter to register and amplify their complaints. Google has reportedly acknowledged the problems and is said to be working on a fix. The overheating issue, in particular, seems to be occurring while recording 4K video, according to reports. Pixel 5a was launched earlier this month with a Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh battery, and an IP67 build. It comes with the same dual-rear camera setup as the Pixel 4a 5G with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors.

Several reports have surfaced on the Internet talking about issues with the Google Pixel 5a smartphone. Android Police report says the phone overheats while shooting in 4K at 60fps. 9to5Mac reports that the Pixel 5a would stop recording after about four minutes of recording 4K video with heat being the cause.

Moreover, Android Central's report claims that that the Pixel 5a gives out heat-related warnings even while shooting simple photos and 1080p video clips. The phone is said to slow down and eventually stop working in just under 30 minutes. The report says that it is likely a software bug in the Google Camera app that is triggering shutdowns.

Apart from overheating issues, Android Police's Ryne Hager also reports of touchscreen oddities affecting the bottom portion of the display. The issue apparently goes away when using the phone is used in safe mode. 9to5Mac says Google has confirmed to the publication that it is working on a fix for both the issues. There is no clarity on when the fix will roll out for affected users.

Google Pixel 5a 5G will be available in the US and Japan only. It is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Key specifications include Android 11 software, a 6.34-inch full-HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The phone packs a 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 5a, Pixel 5a Specifications, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Telegram Crosses 1 Billion Downloads Globally, With India as the Largest Market: Sensor Tower
LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5a Overheating and Touchscreen Issues Surface, Company Working on a Fix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  4. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Launch Next Week; Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  8. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Next Month, Runs Same SoC as Redmi 10 Prime
  9. Realme GT Neo Gaming Said to Launch Soon, Price and Specifications Leak
  10. Acer to Launch Its First Smart TV Models in India in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile
  2. Free Guy Theatrical Release Date in India Set for September 17, Available in English and Hindi
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour Option: Price in India, Specifications
  4. The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies
  5. Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Fresh Update With New Features, Latest Security Patch: Report
  7. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked Permanently Due to Increase in Cybercrimes, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
  8. Google, Apple Can’t Force Payment Systems on Developers, Says South Korea’s Landmark Bill That Just Passed
  9. Tata Tigor EV With Up to 306 km Range Launched in India Starting Rs. 11.99 Lakhs
  10. LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com