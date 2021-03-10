Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera

Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera

Google Pixel 5a is expected to be exactly the same size and shape as Google Pixel 4a but with a smaller cutout for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 March 2021 17:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Pixel 6 mock-up shows how the selfie camera could look

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5a may have the same design as Pixel 4a
  • Pixel 6 could have smaller hole-punch cutout
  • Google has not shared any details on the Pixel phones

Google Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on June 11, a known tipster has shared on Twitter. The phone is expected to be similar to Google Pixel 4a in terms of design and its placement in the Pixel lineup. A separate report states the Google Pixel 5a as well as the Google Pixel 6 will have smaller hole-punch cutouts for the selfie camera and the latter will shift the selfie camera to the centre instead of the top left corner.

Tipster Jon Prosser shared last week that the new Pixel Buds will be unveiled mid-April and a new Pixel phone is scheduled for June 11 but at the time, it was unclear which phone it could be. Now, citing sources, Prosser tweeted that it will be the Pixel 5a. The tweet does not share any more information on the smartphone.

A report by 9to5Google states the latest update for Pixel series camera app has some details about the upcoming Pixel 5a and Pixel 6. Decompiling the latest version of the Google Camera app showed mentions of a hole-punch camera, suggesting that it will be 10-pixel radius smaller than other Pixel phones. Pixel 5a is said to come with a hole-punch cutout that is 55-pixel radius in size compared to the 65-pixel radius on other Pixel phones.

The report also states that the design of the rumoured Pixel 5a will be similar to the Pixel 4a. It will have almost exactly the same size and shape on the front and the back as the Pixel 4a.

The camera app also reportedly revealed details about the Pixel 6's selfie camera. The codename Oriole, found in the app, is believed to be for the Pixel 6 and it shows the hole-punch on the phone will be present in centre instead of the top left corner as present on the Pixel 5. The front camera on the rumoured Pixel 6 is also said to support 4K video recording.

It should be noted that Google has not shared any information on the Pixel 5a or the Pixel 6.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 5a, Google Pixel 6, Google, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ROG Phone 5 With Pro and Ultimate Variants Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  5. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  7. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  8. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  9. Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 With Pro and Ultimate Variants Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple to Set Up Silicon Design Centre in Germany, Invest EUR 1 Billion
  4. Instagram Lite Launched by Facebook in 170 Countries With Lower Bandwidth
  5. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
  6. Twitter Speed Slowed Down in Russia Over Failure to Remove Banned Content
  7. Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering, Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499
  8. YouTube to Start Deducting Taxes From Creators Outside US
  9. Mi 10S With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera Launched at $299
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com