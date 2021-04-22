Google Pixel 5a 5G will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, as per a report. This is the same chip that powers the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G that were launched last year. Google has already confirmed that the handset will be available later this year. While the Pixel 5a 5G is likely to be a mid-range option, reports suggest a flagship Google Pixel 6 — successor to Pixel 5 — is also coming.

9to5Google reports that they have discovered multiple references to the codename “Barbet” — which is believed to be a codename for the Pixel 5a 5G — in the latest Android 12 Developer Preview. The references were alongside the model number “sm7250”, which is said to be part number of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The same SoC also powers the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Earlier this month, a report that the Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled and will be available later this year in the US and Japan. While Google has not confirmed an upcoming India launch for the Pixel 5a 5G, a previous tip claimed that the phone was spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, suggesting its India debut as well.

Meanwhile, a previous report claims that Google is developing its own SoC for the Pixel 6. It's being referred internally as ‘GS101' Whitechapel SoC. The processor is said to be co-developed with Samsung. Whitechapel is rumored to be the codename of the chip, but the company may call it something completely different commercially.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.