Google Pixel 5a 5G Could Cost $499, Google Fi App Allegedly Suggests Price

Google Pixel 5a 5G has been previously tipped to launch on August 26 for $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2021 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit/ srwaxalot

Google Fi app’s Shop section had a mention of Google Pixel 5a 5G

  • Google Pixel 5a 5G may launch on August 26
  • The phone may be cheaper than Pixel 4a 5G
  • Google has not shared pricing or sale date for Pixel 5a 5G

Google Pixel 5a 5G pricing may have been accidentally leaked by Google in its Google Fi app. Google unveiled the Pixel 5 in September last year as the sole flagship offering for 2020 but it came with the more budget-friendly Pixel 4a 5G, both of which are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Pixel 5a 5G has been expected for quite some time now and there have been several leaks around it as well. Now, the phone's pricing seems to have been suggested and it is comparable to the Pixel 4a 5G's price.

Google Fi is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers connectivity through cellular networks and Wi-Fi. It comes with an app that, as noted by multiple Reddit users (1,2), mentioned that the Pixel 5a 5G was listed in the shop section. The phone's name was part of a promotional banner that stated that the Pixel 5a 5G can be purchased for $15 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month. This price includes the cost of the phone, device protection, and a phone upgrade after two years.

The aforementioned banner has now been removed and the link that was present along with it now redirects to the Google Fi Pick your plan page.

9to5Google worked out the pricing for the rumoured Pixel 5a 5G by using the $15 per month amount for 24 months and subtracting the cost of device protection at $6 (roughly Rs. 450) per month for 24 months. This suggest the Pixel 5a 5G will cost $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400) when it launches.

In comparison, Google Pixel 5 was launched at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400) while the Pixel 4a 5G price started at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The rumoured price tag of the Pixel 5a 5G seems to be cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G's launch price but that isn't really surprising considering that the Pixel 6 series will come with more of a flagship price. This isn't the first time the price for the Google Pixel 5a 5G has been tipped as earlier this month, the phone was reported to be priced at $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400).

Most recently, component images for the Pixel 5a 5G surfaced online showing a rubberised finish, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 4,680mAh battery. The phone is largely expected to be unveiled on August 26 but Google has not shared any information on phone, other than its availability in the US and Japan.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Apple Updates iCloud for Windows With Password Manager

