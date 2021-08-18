Technology News
Google Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Build Launched: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 5a 5G comes with the same dual-rear camera setup as the Pixel 4a 5G with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2021 11:16 IST
Google Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Build Launched: Price, Specifications

Pixel 5a 5G comes in a single Mostly Black colour

Highlights
  • Pixel 5a 5G is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400) in the US
  • The phone will only be sold in the US and Japan
  • Pixel 5a 5G packs a much larger battery than the Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5a 5G has been silently launched and it comes with the same design as the Pixel 4a 5G from September last year. In fact, not just the design, most of the specifications remain the same as well. Google has only made a few changes to the new phone while making it a bit cheaper. Pixel 5a 5G comes with a slightly larger display, features a dust and water resistance rating, and a much larger battery compared to the Pixel 4a 5G. While the Pixel 5a retails with a bundled charger, Google has reportedly confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will not come with a charger in the box.

Google Pixel 5a 5G price, availability

Google Pixel 5a 5G is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is offered in a single colour called Mostly Black. It is available for pre-order in the US and Japan, the only two countries where it will be sold. The phone will go on sale starting August 26.

For comparison, the Pixel 4a 5G is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,100) making the newer improved model $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) cheaper. The Pixel 4a 5G also did not come to the Indian market.

Google Pixel 5a 5G specifications

Pixel 5a 5G runs Android 11 and features a 6.34-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 413ppi pixel density, and HDR support. The display is slightly larger than the Pixel 4a 5G's 6.2-inch display. The new phone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. It packs 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Pixel 5a 5G has pretty much the same dual-rear camera setup as the Pixel 4a 5G with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.7 lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The difference is that the ultra-wide shooter on the Pixel 5a has a slightly wider field-of-view (FoV) at 118.7 degrees compared to 117 degrees on the Pixel 4a 5G. Another difference is that the laser autofocus has been removed in the Google Pixel 5a 5G. At the front, there's the same 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the display.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 5a 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, magnetometer, and barometer. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone packs a 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is bigger than the Pixel 4a 5G's 3,885mAh capacity. The Pixel 5a 5G also comes with IP67 water and dust resistance. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 154.9x73.7x7.6mm and weighs 183 grams.

Google made the Pixel 6 series official earlier this month by showing off the design and some of the specifications. Now, a report by The Verge citing Google states that the Pixel 6 series will not come with a charger in the box. Google has reportedly said that the Pixel 5a 5G will be the last phone to include a charger, saying that most people already have a USB-C charging brick.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 5a 5G, Google Pixel 5a 5G Price, Google Pixel 5a 5G Specifications, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 25W Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

