Google Pixel 5a 5G Component Images Surface Online to Show 4,680mAh Battery, Could Launch on August 17

Google Pixel 5a 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 August 2021 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Android Police

Google Pixel 5a 5G leaked images show a design language similar to Google Pixel 4a 5G

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5a 5G may get a ribbed power button on the right side
  • It is expected to be priced at $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400)
  • Google Pixel 5a 5G's leaked image shows a rubberised back panel

Google Pixel 5a 5G may be launching soon as some photos of its components have surfaced online. The images shared are part of the images shared with mobile phone repair stores ahead of a planned launch. The smartphone from Google is expected to launch on August 17, as per a report by Android Police. Google Pixel 5a 5G will be a successor to last year's Google Pixel 4a 5G. While Google Pixel 4a was launched in both 5G and non-5G variants, the upcoming Pixel 5a will only be launched in a 5G guise. Some key specifications of the smartphone have already been leaked earlier.

An anonymous tipster, along with Android Police, has shared some images of Google Pixel 5a 5G that were meant for mobile phone repair stores. The images show the back, sides, and the parts inside but don't show the front or display of the Google smartphone. The images show that the upcoming smartphone gets a similar layout at the back as its predecessor — Google Pixel 4a 5G. The new images show the Pixel 5a 5G with a dual rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

google pixel 5a leaked components battery andoird police google_pixel_5a_leaked_components_battery_andoird_police

Google Pixel 5a 5G's battery is seen to be rated at 4,680mAh
Photo Credit: Android Police

The images also show that the back panel of the Google Pixel 5a could also get a rubberised finish, as opposed to a plastic finish found on its predecessor. The top edge of the frame appears to have a cutout for the 3.5mm audio jack. The right side of the smartphone appears to have a ribbed power button along with a volume rocker. One of the images also shows that the smartphone gets a 4,680mAh battery.

The tipster also confirmed to the publication that Google Pixel 5a 5G may launch on August 17. As per a previous report, the smartphone was expected to release on August 26.

Google Pixel 5a 5G price (expected)

As per tipster Jon Prosser, who suggested the August 26 release date, the soon-to-be-launched Google Pixel 5a 5G's price will be set at $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400). Compared to the launch price of the Pixel 4a — $349 (Rs. 31,999 in India) — it is slightly higher. However, Google Pixel 4a (5G) was launched at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,100).

Google Pixel 5a 5G specifications (expected)

As per Prosser, the upcoming Pixel smartphone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 765G SoC - corroborating a previous report. The smartphone is also expected to have 6GB of RAM and an IP67 certification.

Google Pixel 5a 5G was recently spotted with multiple US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listings. One listing shows CDMA support for carriers like Verizon in the US, while the other one lacks CDMA suggesting that it may be listed for the global market.

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 5a

Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 12
