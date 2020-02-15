Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte Finish Glass Back Indicated

Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated

The source of the Pixel 5 XL leak is claimed to be “extremely trustworthy.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2020 13:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech

Google Pixel 5 XL render suggests some design similarities with Pixel 4

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5 XL render has been shared by YouTuber Jon Prosser
  • The render shows the back of the Pixel 5 XL
  • Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL aren’t likely to debut anytime soon

Google Pixel 5, or what we can simply believe as the successor to the Pixel 4, isn't likely to be launched anytime soon. But ahead of any official announcements or teasers, a render that is believed to be of the Google Pixel 5 XL has surfaced. The render suggests some similarities between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 XL. Also, it hints at the presence of a triple rear camera setup on the new Pixel phone. Some recent reports have suggested the development of the Pixel 4a that could come as the successor to the Pixel 3a phones. However, we are yet to hear any no rumours around the debut of the Pixel 5 or Pixel 5 XL.

YouTuber Jon Prosser has showcased the purported render of the Google Pixel 5 XL through a video posted on his YouTube channel. Prosser notes in the video that the source of the leaked render is “extremely trustworthy,” though the YouTuber himself spent a couple of days to verify it before making the render public through the YouTube channel.

The texture, suggested by the render, at the back of the Pixel 5 XL looks quite similar to what is featured on the Pixel 4 -- with a soft matte glass back and a glossy camera module. Particularly, the camera module appears to have three distinct image sensors, along with a wide-angle lens. The camera setup seems to feature a divisive design that isn't been loved by everyone.

Just like any other smartphone maker, Google usually tests multiple prototypes before finalising a new smartphone design. It is, therefore, possible that the actual Pixel 5 XL would come with several changes over what we see in the render.

During the narration in the video, Prosser has mentioned that apart from seeing the back, the YouTuber was able to see the front of the Pixel 5 XL that has a forehead -- just like the existing Pixel phones. Prosser, however, didn't provide any renders suggesting the front panel of the smartphone.

Google is hosting its I/O 2020 starting May 12 where it is likely to unveil the Pixel 4a. This would be relatively affordable over the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL flagships that are expected to unveil at a hardware-focussed event sometime in October.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 5 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 5 XL, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Removes Alleged Spying App ToTok From the Play Store Again

Related Stories

Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  2. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  3. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched
  4. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  5. PUBG v6.2 Update Adds 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  7. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  8. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
  10. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated
  2. Google Removes Alleged Spying App ToTok From the Play Store Again
  3. Mars to Disappear Behind the Moon on February 18
  4. Google Protests 'Eye-Catching' $2.6 Billion EU Fine, Judge Disagrees
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Push Back Against Proposed 1 Percent Tax on Online Sellers
  6. Facebook Cancels Global Marketing Summit on Coronavirus Fears
  7. Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With Publishers to Pay for Premium News Content
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  9. Nokia 2.3 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 7,199
  10. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.