Google Pixel 5 Tipped to Feature 90Hz OLED Display, 8GB RAM

Google Pixel 5 is believed to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a new report claims it will have 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 August 2020 13:33 IST
Photo Credit: PriceBaba

Google Pixel 5 may come with a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5 may have a 6-inch OLED display
  • Pixel 5 is said to come with 15W Qi wireless charging support
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G is said to come with a 6.2-inch display

Google Pixel 5 will come with a 6-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a new report claims. The phone has been the talk of the town ever since Google teased it at the Pixel 4a launch. The Pixel 5 is also said to come with slim bezels on all sides and the report points at a RAM and storage configuration as well. It is unclear if that will be the only storage configuration for the phone. Additionally, the report also mentions some information about the Pixel 4a 5G.

According to the report by Android Central, the Pixel 5 will come with a 6-inch OLED display that will have a 90Hz refresh rate. It states that the Pixel 5 will have smaller bezels and about the same footprint as the Pixel 4a that comes with a 5.81-inch display. The phone is said to come with a dual camera setup that includes a standard and an ultra-wide lens. In terms of battery, the Pixel 5 will have a “considerably larger” capacity than the Pixel 4, as per the report.

The Pixel 5 is also said to come with 15W Qi wireless charging support, as well as 5W reverse wireless charging. Further, there might be an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone, but as of now, it is unclear if that will be the only one.

Coming to the Pixel 4a 5G, the report claims the phone will feature a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen. Besides this, there is no information on the other specifications. The phone will cost $499 (roughly Rs. 37,400), but the pricing for the Pixel 5 is currently unknown.

Recently, alleged renders of the Google Pixel 5 were leaked showing a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup on the back. A rear mounted fingerprint scanner can also been seen in the renders, along with the USB Type-C port at the bottom and what seems to be speaker grills on either sides.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 5 specifications, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4a
