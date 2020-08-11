Technology News
Google Pixel 5 Spotted With Snapdragon 765G SoC on AI-Benchmark Website

Google Pixel 5 will not make its way to the Indian market but the 4G variant of the Pixel 4a is expected to arrive in October.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2020 12:06 IST
Google Pixel 5 Spotted With Snapdragon 765G SoC on AI-Benchmark Website

Google Pixel 5 seems to have a variant with 8GB RAM

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5 spotted on AI-Benchmark website
  • It shows Snapdragon 765G SoC instead of a flagship one
  • Google Pixel 5 is expected to go on pre-order from October 8

Google Pixel 5 has been spotted on a benchmarking website with a mid-tier Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Pixel 5 is expected to launch in October with pre-orders beginning from October 8, but it looks like Google's upcoming flagship will not carry a top-of-the-line chipset. The benchmarking website mentions a device with the name ‘Google Pixel 5,' which features 8GB RAM and a Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with the scores for this configuration. How this mid-tier SoC will affect the price of the Pixel 5 remains to be seen.

The listing on AI-Bechmark website shows the device named ‘Google Pixel 5' running Android 11 with 8GB RAM and the mid-tier 765G SoC. This is same processor found in the budget friendly OnePlus Nord. The listing for the Pixel 5 is right below the Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4 XL, both of which have Snapdragon 855 SoCs. Interestingly, the AI benchmark score for the three Pixel phones is pretty much the same with the Pixel 5 scoring 39.4 and the other two scoring 39.6 and 39.5, respectively.

Notably, the listing does state that the Google Pixel 5 might be using unofficial or prototype hardware or drivers. It was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

This adds more weight to earlier rumours of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL coming with Snapdragon 765G SoC. Back in April, the core for a pre-released APK for the Camera app for a prototype Pixel 4a showed evidence of the Pixel 5 series being powered by this chipset, rather than the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

As of now, Google has not confirmed any specifications for the Pixel 5, but it might market the phone as an affordable yet premium device. We know that the Pixel 5 will not make its way to the Indian market, and neither will the 5G variant of the Pixel 4a. However, the 4G variant of the Pixel 4a is expected to arrive in India in October. Google has not shared the Indian pricing for the phone yet, but it is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,100) in the US.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a, Google
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
