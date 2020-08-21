Technology News
Google Pixel 5 Renders and Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Pixel 5 is tipped to feature a 5.7 to 5.8-inch display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 August 2020 18:58 IST
Google Pixel 5 Renders and Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Pixel 5 is expected to launch on September 30

Highlights
  • Pixel 5 render leak tips a glittery black finish at the back
  • The device is expected to have a rear fingerprint sensor
  • Pixel 5 is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC

Google Pixel 5 has already been confirmed to launch in the autumn alongside the Pixel 4a 5G model. In the Pixel 4a launch blog post, the tech giant had shared a slight glimpse of the side of the phone, showing off the edges and the button placement, but apart from this, nothing else is known of the Pixel 5. However, a fresh leak now gives us a look at the Pixel 5 from all sides. The leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 5 may come with a hole-punch display up front and a dual rear camera setup at the back.

Pricebaba, in partnership with OnLeaks, have published the alleged high-quality renders of the upcoming Pixel 5. The renders suggest that the phone may have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner – just like the one seen on the Pixel 4a. At the back, the Pixel 5 is reported to come with dual rear cameras placed inside a square-shaped module. This module is positioned in the top left corner of the back panel. The two image sensors are accompanied by a flash and another unknown sensor, and the technical details of the camera setup are not known yet.

google pixel 5 pricebaba1 Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 is reported to have a rear fingerprint sensor
Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Strangely, the Pixel 5 leaked renders suggest that the phone may have a rear fingerprint sensor, and not an in-display one. There's also a unique glittery back panel finish on the Pixel 5, whereas the volume and power buttons are seen on the right spine. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grilles are spotted on the bottom edge, whereas the SIM tray slot sits on the left edge of the device.

According to the Pricebaba report, Pixel 5 may feature a 5.7 to 5.8-inch display and measure 144.7x70.4x8.1mm (8.5mm with the bump). Tipster Roland Quandt has separately claimed that the Pixel 5 may come with 128GB storage. Quandt says that there may be no 64GB base storage model this time around. “If there are 64GB models, I haven't seen them,” Quandt wrote.

A recent report suggested that the Pixel 5 along with the Pixel 4a 5G may launch on September 30. The Pixel 5 is also reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 5, Pixel 5 Renders, Pixel 5 Design, Pixel 5 Specifications, Pixel, Google
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sony’s New Software Allows Its Cameras to Work as Webcams During Video Calls

