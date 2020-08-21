Google Pixel 5 Renders and Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Google Pixel 5 has already been confirmed to launch in the autumn alongside the Pixel 4a 5G model. In the Pixel 4a launch blog post, the tech giant had shared a slight glimpse of the side of the phone, showing off the edges and the button placement, but apart from this, nothing else is known of the Pixel 5. However, a fresh leak now gives us a look at the Pixel 5 from all sides. The leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 5 may come with a hole-punch display up front and a dual rear camera setup at the back.

Pricebaba, in partnership with OnLeaks, have published the alleged high-quality renders of the upcoming Pixel 5. The renders suggest that the phone may have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner – just like the one seen on the Pixel 4a. At the back, the Pixel 5 is reported to come with dual rear cameras placed inside a square-shaped module. This module is positioned in the top left corner of the back panel. The two image sensors are accompanied by a flash and another unknown sensor, and the technical details of the camera setup are not known yet.

Google Pixel 5 is reported to have a rear fingerprint sensor

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Strangely, the Pixel 5 leaked renders suggest that the phone may have a rear fingerprint sensor, and not an in-display one. There's also a unique glittery back panel finish on the Pixel 5, whereas the volume and power buttons are seen on the right spine. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grilles are spotted on the bottom edge, whereas the SIM tray slot sits on the left edge of the device.

According to the Pricebaba report, Pixel 5 may feature a 5.7 to 5.8-inch display and measure 144.7x70.4x8.1mm (8.5mm with the bump). Tipster Roland Quandt has separately claimed that the Pixel 5 may come with 128GB storage. Quandt says that there may be no 64GB base storage model this time around. “If there are 64GB models, I haven't seen them,” Quandt wrote.

A recent report suggested that the Pixel 5 along with the Pixel 4a 5G may launch on September 30. The Pixel 5 is also reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

