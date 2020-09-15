Google Pixel 5 has been subject to several leaks in the past few weeks, offering glimpses into its possible design and key specifications. The tech giant has now confirmed that it will hold its next virtual product launch event on September 30, where it is expected to launch the Pixel 5, along with the new Chromecast and a smart speaker. The smartphone is tipped to feature a hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a dual rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 5 launch date, time

Google took to Twitter to announce its upcoming launch event. Titled “#LaunchNightIn,” the virtual event will take place on September 30 at 11am PT (11:30pm IST). As per reports by GSMArena and Gizmochina, Google sent out invites that stated, “your couch is the best seat in the house,” referring to the online event. Google announced that the event will see the launch of “our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones.” Although the invite didn't reveal much else, it is expected that the Pixel 5 smartphone will be launched on the date, alongside a new smart speaker and Chromecast.

Google Pixel 5 specifications (expected)

Google's upcoming Pixel 5 is expected to feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone was earlier spotted on AI-Benchmark website running Android 11. Under the hood, the Pixel 5 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. The phone may come with 128GB of onboard storage.

The Google Pixel 5 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup placed inside a square-shaped module. The setup may feature a 12.2-megapixel main Sony IMX363 sensor and a secondary 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 shooter with 0.5x wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone may feature an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 snapper placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the front.

The phone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless charging support, as well as 5W reverse wireless charging. In a recent leak last week, alleged images of the phone surfaced online with the information screen on the phone referring to it as Google Pixel 5s. This suggests the Pixel 5s could support mmWave 5G connectivity. It is yet to be seen if Google unveils both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5s at the event on September 30.

