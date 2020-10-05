Google Pixel 5 Hands-On Video Surfaces, Shows Under-Display Top Speaker

Google Pixel 5 hands-on video has been posted by a UK-based YouTuber. The tech giant's 2020 flagship phone was launched earlier this month alongside the Google Pixel 4a 5G. The video shows off the phone's design along with its cameras and a few benchmarking tests. The hands-on video also shows the absence of a top speaker at the front, indicating the presence of an under-display speaker on the phone. Limited to 5G countries, the Google Pixel 5 will be available across nine countries including Australia, Japan, the UK, and the US from October 15.

YouTuber totallydubbedHD posted two videos on his channel. The first is a first look feature of the phone, and the second is a hands-on video where the YouTuber answers some of the questions addressed to him by his followers on the social media. The YouTuber also clarifies that the showcased Google Pixel 5 was provided by Vodafone UK without any form of embargo in place.

The first look video shows that the phone comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a Type-C to Type-A adapter, and a Type-C adapter in the box. It must be noted that the box seen in the video is specific to UK markets. The dual camera setup is seen inside a square-shaped module on the back. Although the module protrudes a little, the YouTuber said it doesn't make the phone wobbly when placed on a surface. The selfie camera is seen inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

No front speakers were spotted on the phone. A hardware diagram of the Google Pixel 5 was earlier spotted on Reddit hinted at an under-display speaker on the phone. Now, the launch renders of the phone and the latest hands-on video shows that the phone indeed carries a speaker placed below the phone's 6-inch OLED display.

In the second video, totallydubbedHD shows off the various features of the phone, based on followers' questions. The video shows off elements such as the phone's wireless charging, display brightness, battery life, camera app, video stabilisation, and more.

Google Pixel 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Google Pixel 5 runs on Android 11. It features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 432ppi pixel density, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It comes with 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via a microSD card.

The dual rear camera setup on the phone includes a 12.2-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.7 lens and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, the Google Pixel 5 features an 8-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens. Both the rear and front cameras support 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

The phone packs a 4,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Since the phone is only made available in 5G markets, the Google Pixel 5 will not be coming to India.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.